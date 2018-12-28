×
2 male superstars who should join Mandy Rose to battle Jimmy Uso and Naomi and 3 who should not

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.13K   //    28 Dec 2018, 12:01 IST

Mandy Rose took a shot on Jimmy Uso this past week on SmackDown Live
Mandy Rose took a shot on Jimmy Uso this past week on SmackDown Live

On the Christmas special episode of SmackDown Live, we saw a very interesting backstage segment featuring Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Jimmy Uso. Rose tried to get Jimmy under the mistletoe, but was beaten up by Uso's wife, Naomi.

Well, this was one of the edgiest segments we saw on WWE TV this year, and it will definitely have a follow up on the next episode of SD Live. The way this feud develops will be very exciting, as it has been a long time since we got a mixed tag team feud in the WWE.

Mandy Rose can easily play the role of a heel in this feud, and with the Usos without a storyline currently, Jimmy can be utilised in this rivalry between Naomi and the Golden Goddess.

The only missing element in this feud is a male superstar who can align himself with Rose. So here are the 2 male superstars who should join Mandy and 3 who should not.

#1 Should not - Big Show

Big Show is a part of the SmackDown roster
Big Show is a part of the SmackDown roster

Big Show is one of the few superstars who was a part of WWE's Attitude Era and is also active in the ring currently. Not long ago, we saw the Big Show return to the blue brand and join hands with Sheamus and Cesaro. The trio are no longer together, but he played a solid role as a heel, and the WWE Creative would be wanting another heel run from the Giant on TV.

The Big Show is a veteran, and has been a part of several feuds which had a storyline theme, just like the current one on SD Live. But given that he is well past his prime, and will be a complete mismatch in this feud, the creative should look for another option.

