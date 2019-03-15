×
2 Matches that should main event WrestleMania 35 and 2 that should not

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
848   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:37 IST

WrestleMania 35 will take place on 7th April 2019
WrestleMania 35 will take place on 7th April 2019

We are just 3 weeks away from the grandest pay-per-view in WWE history, which means we are just 3 weeks away from WrestleMania. This year WWE will organize the 35th edition of the Show of Shows. The big event will air live from the MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The matches announced so far for WrestleMania 35 are as follows:

  1. Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Championship
  2. Ronda Rousey (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair, RAW Women's Championship match
  3. Kurt Angle's retirement match
  4. Buddy Murphy (c) vs TBA, WWE Cruiserweight Championship match
  5. Triple H vs Batista, No Holds Barred Match
  6. AJ Styles vs Randy Orton
  7. Shane McMahon vs The Miz

A lot of matches are yet to be announced for the show but WWE has made the marquee matches official for the show.

In this article, we will list out the 2 matches that should main event WrestleMania 35 and 2 that should not.

#1 Should main event - Ronda Rousey (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

The women should close the show
The women should close the show

The match, which I want the most to main event WrestleMania 35 is the RAW Women's Championship match where Ronda Rousey will put her title on the line against The Man, Becky Lynch and the Queen, Charlotte Flair. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is rumored to take a break after WrestleMania. So, the chances that Rousey will drop the title at the Show of Shows is high.

Rousey is undefeated in singles matches in WWE and it looks like WWE wants to preserve this streak. Thus, they have announced a triple threat match for the RAW Women's title where Ronda does not need to be pinned to lose the belt. This match will unarguably be the best match in women's wrestling history and thus, it deserves to close the show.


