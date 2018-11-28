5 reasons why Seth Rollins should become the next Universal Champion

The Architect should win the WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman in a squash match at WWE Crown Jewel to become a 2-time Universal Champion. The Beast has continued to stay as a part-time superstar despite holding the top championship of the company. He is not scheduled to defend the title until the Royal Rumble pay per view in January, 2019. Paul Heyman's client is speculated to hold the championship until at least WrestleMania 35.

In my opinion, it was one of the most baffling decisions to have Lesnar win the title once again since he had earlier held the championship for 504 days while his Universal title defenses did not even exceed 20. This would have surely disappointed the superstars in the RAW locker room since many of them deserve to be the champion. Nevertheless, the prime question now is who will be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar.

A plethora of fans are predicting Lars Sullivan to be the next Universal Champion but it would be too early for the NXT graduate to win RAW's top title. Seth Rollins who has history with Brock Lesnar should be the one to win the title next and here are 5 reasons why the Architect should win the belt -

#1 RAW's viewership numbers have reached a record low

RAW is too boring to watch

RAW has become too monotonous to watch with the same types of storylines running on the show over the past few weeks. Brock Lesnar's constant absence from the show is one of the biggest reasons behind it.

The Creative team do not have their main title on the show and thus have to book filler storylines until Lesnar returns. It's been many months since we had a RAW episode which averaged more than 3 million viewers. With Seth Rollins as the champion, the viewership numbers could really bounce back.

