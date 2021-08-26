2 Reasons why AJ Lee should return to WWE and 3 she shouldn't 

AJ Lee was once the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE history. She was also part of the first and only all-female season of NXT. The series was won by Kaitlyn and went on to eventually launch both women's careers.

During her time in WWE, Lee was put into main event level feuds with male superstars including Dolph Ziggler, CM Punk, Kane and Daniel Bryan.

BREAKING: AJ Lee (April Mendez) has decided to retire from in-ring competition with WWE. We wish AJ the very best. — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2015

Lee went on to start a relationship with Punk, and the couple married in 2014, just a year before she announced her retirement from the company.

CM Punk has recently returned to the ring after seven years away. If there's a chance that Lee could be following in his footsteps, here are the reasons for and against a return to WWE.

#5. Shouldn't: It's clear that WWE already has their top stars in the Women's Divison

The Women's Division in WWE is the most competitive it has ever been. It's clear that over on SmackDown Becky Lynch is now top dog whilst Charlotte Flair is at the helm on Monday Night RAW.

Several women have come and gone from the company over the past few years, including Peyton Royce, Ruby Riott and even Mickie James. All of these stars could have been used better and were instead overlooked in favor of WWE's favorites.

AJ Lee was one of the best female wrestlers out there ahead of the Women's Revolution. However, times have changed in the company now and it's unlikely that she would be able to fit back in.

AJ Lee is much of the reason why the push for the Women's Revolution happened. It's sad that the former Champion was never able to be part of the change that she helped to create.

Many women have come through the ranks in the company since AJ Lee's departure six years ago. Given that Lee hasn't stepped foot in a wrestling ring since her departure, it's hard to imagine her making a return at the highest level.

There's also the added factor that Lee retired because of a back injury, which could be the reason why the former star is yet to return to the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham