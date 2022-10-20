2 reasons why Brock Lesnar should defeat Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel and 2 why he shouldn't

At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will write the next chapter in their ferocious rivalry as the two titans go toe-to-toe in the ring for the second time this year. Lesnar and Lashley previously collided in a WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble event, where the latter won due to interference.

The Beast and The All Mighty are two evenly-matched competitors. Both men have inhumane strength, incredible tenacity, and freakish athleticism. The uncanny similarities mean that either man can walk away with the victory. Here, we look at 2 reasons why Brock Lesnar should defeat Bobby Lashley and two why he shouldn't.

#4. Why Brock Lesnar should win: The Beast needs to gain momentum

Brock Lesnar has lost some high-profile match-ups in 2022

Brock Lesnar is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and a priceless addition to the WWE roster. Although The Conqueror has accomplished everything in the wrestling business, his win-loss record in recent months has been underwhelming.

The Beast Incarnate lost a Last Man Standing Match to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. At The Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief defeated Lesnar in "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time" to unify the World Championships. As mentioned previously, Bobby Lashley also pinned The Conqueror at Royal Rumble 2022.

Lesnar needs to fix the damage done to his aura and seeming invincibility. The former Universal Champion seldom loses clean, but he has suffered two significant back-to-back losses that have curtailed his momentum. He needs a big victory of epic proportions to reassert his dominance. A massive win over Lashley would achieve that task perfectly.

#3. Why Bobby Lashley should win: The All-Mighty needs to seek revenge

While Bobby Lashley did defeat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, the win wasn't clean, and Lesnar regained the top prize later at Elimination Chamber. The All-Mighty suffered an untimely shoulder injury and lost his title without being pinned.

More recently, the former UFC Champion also indirectly cost Lashley the WWE United States Championship. Lesnar returned and viciously assaulted the former US Champion, leaving him at less than a hundred percent. Seth Rollins took advantage and won the title.

Despite his victory, it seems Lesnar has the upper hand in this deeply personal rivalry. From a storyline perspective, the 45-year-old needs to seek revenge for the US Championship, which he lost because of The Beast's surprise return.

#2. Why Brock Lesnar should win: It would level the score and set up a rubber match

A simple reason for The Beast to defeat The All Mighty at WWE Crown Jewel is to level the score. With a win over Lashley, both men will be tied at victory apiece, setting the stage for a final rubber match. The match could take place in the foreseeable future to settle the rivalry and determine a conclusive winner.

If the former US Champion wins again, there is no life left in the rivalry. Lashley would be 2-0 against his arch-nemesis, but it would mark the end of a potentially memorable rivalry. There is much to explore in this feud, and WWE should consider extending the program by adding more fuel with a monumental Lesnar victory.

#1. Why Bobby Lashley should win: It would be his ticket back to the top of WWE

For anyone who has watched Bobby Lashley wrestle and followed his career, The All Mighty is a top-tier talent who should be a mainstay in the main event scene. However, in recent months, Lashley has stayed aloof from the World Championship picture.

The former Intercontinental Champion respectfully held the US Championship with honor, but he lost it to Seth Rollins. This could be a sign of bigger and better things for the 45-year-old veteran, who could be primed for another push as a top star.

Given that he has been paired with Lesnar, WWE seems to have faith in Lashley as a top star. If The All Mighty can defeat The Beast Incarnate again, he could reach the upper echleons of sports-entertainment again. A one-on-one match against Roman Reigns for the Unified Championships may also be on the cards following the win.

Should Brock defeat Bobby at Crown Jewel?

