2 reasons Brock Lesnar vs. Omos should happen and 2 why it shouldn't

In a shocking twist, Omos challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Lesnar is set to respond to MVP and Omos' challenge next week on RAW.

The Beast Incarnate's 'Mania plans are up in the air. Gunther was once heavily rumored to be an opponent, but that was never the plan. Lesnar also has unfinished business with Bobby Lashley following their DQ finish at the Elimination Chamber. The Ring General and The All Mighty would have been suitable opponents for The Conqueror.

Lesnar vs. Omos may be on the cards for The Grandest Stage of Them All, and an official announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

However, the WWE Universe's response could have been more cordial. On that note, we analyze two reasons why it should happen and two why it shouldn't.

#4 Why Brock Lesnar vs. Omos should happen- It could open up more enthralling prospects

Montel Vontanious Porter has been relentlessly pursuing Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. His intentions seem clear, he wants to reunite The Hurt Business, possibly with Omos as an enforcer.

Lesnar already has a bone to pick with Lashley. MVP may be trying to insert Omos into the Lesnar-Lashey saga to instigate a full-fledged Hurt Business reunion. The former US Champion could get the entire band together to cost The Conqueror a massive match at WrestleMania 39.

This could lead to an interesting scenario, as WWE could bring Brock Lesnar's long-standing friendship with Shelton Benjamin into the mix. The Gold Standard could turn his back on The Hurt Business to align with Lesnar.

Another scenario would be Lesnar vs. Omos serving as a prelude to the Lesnar-Lashley saga, which still needs a conclusive finish.

Either way, The Beast Incarnate vs. The Giant Colossus could lead to something bigger and better down the line.

#3 Why it shouldn't happen: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos seems random and underwhelming

Triple H could have gone with Gunther, based on their electric show-down at Royal Rumble 2023. Bray Wyatt also dropped a tease last week that could have seen him up against Brock Lesnar. Stone Cold Steve Austin could have also emerged for another match against The Beast. The possibilities are endless.

Lashley could have finally wrapped up his program with Lesnar at 'Mania with a No Disqualification stipulation. However, WWE ignored and bypassed all these potential dream encounters for Lesnar vs. Omos.

With all due respect to Omos, he has much to accomplish before he can reach the likes of Lashley, Austin, and Wyatt. Furthermore, the former RAW Tag Team Champion hasn't done anything meaningful in a long time. He was almost forgotten and lost in the shuffle.

As such, The Nigerian Giant doesn't appear to be a credible opponent for The Beast, especially at 'Mania. Lesnar vs. Omos seems like a last-minute plan, and various outlets have reported that this was the case.

#2 Why it should happen: The Beast could use a statement victory

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Bobby F’N Lashley



#WWECrownJewel Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:Bobby F’N Lashley Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless: ✅ Bobby F’N Lashley #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/ksH0r7wYva

Regardless of the outcome, Brock Lesnar's legacy as one of the most dominant and formidable forces in WWE will remain intact. However, last year, especially under Triple H's regime, the former Universal Champion hasn't won many matches.

He lost a Last Man Standing Match to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. Lesnar "survived" Lashley at Crown Jewel only to suffer a post-match beatdown. The Beast had an underwhelming outing in the 2023 Men's Rumble match. Most recently, he used a low blow to hand The All Mighty a DQ win at the Elimination Chamber.

The Conqueror needs a massive statement victory to gain momentum and rebuild himself as a credible threat. The All Mighty does have Lesnar's number and would've won the feud at 'Mania. The same would have been the case with Bray Wyatt, who can't afford a loss now. Talking about the dream match with Gunther, now is not the time to stop his momentum. Considering his dominant run as the Intercontinental Champion, The Ring General should walk out of Hollywood with the win.

As such, Omos could be an excellent placeholder challenger for The Beast. Pinning the Nigerian Giant would put the locker room on notice and reassert his dominance.

#1 Why it shouldn't happen: Compared to the other potential match-ups, this could be a disaster

WWE @WWE



says he definitely wants to step in the ring 1-on-1 with



#WWETheBump "Let's go!" @Gunther_AUT says he definitely wants to step in the ring 1-on-1 with #BrockLesnar . Do YOU want to see that? "Let's go!"@Gunther_AUT says he definitely wants to step in the ring 1-on-1 with #BrockLesnar. Do YOU want to see that?#WWETheBump https://t.co/tOHlqM5bOo

Omos isn't one of the smoothest in-ring workers. Her arsenal is limited, and his sheer size inhibits rapid movement in the ring. Furthermore, The Nigerian Giant's selling could use a slight improvement too.

Brock Lesnar, when motivated, is one of the best in the ring. However, considering his age, The Beast may not be able to carry Omos to a decent match. Hence, Lesnar vs. Omos will be a slow, plodding affair with more staredowns than in-ring action.

Compare this to Lesnar vs. Gunther, which would have been a brute fest. With the disdain The Beast and The All Mighty share for each other, their final encounter at 'Mania would've been a trainwreck. Bray Wyatt's matches always involve mind games which makes them a must-see.

Hence, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos might disappoint, at least from an in-ring perspective.

What are your thoughts on the colossal WrestleMania bout between Brock Lesnar and Omos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes