2 reasons why Jimmy Uso turning on Jey Uso is a good idea and 2 reasons it isn't

This past Saturday at SummerSlam, Jey Uso faced off against his cousin Roman Reigns in the main event, with The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. After he and his brother Jimmy recently broke free of Roman's control, many were pulling for Jey to take the gold away from The Head of The Table.

However, towards the latter stages of the matchup, after Jey appeared to have the contest won, a hooded figure pulled the former tag team champion out from under the ring whilst he covered Roman. To the surprise of many, the mystery man was Jey Uso's twin brother Jimmy. The downfall of The Usos would lead to Roman Reigns once again retaining his championship.

With the brothers now seemingly set to begin a feud, we are going to take a look at 2 reasons why Jimmy turning on Jey Uso was for the best and 2 reasons why it was not.

#2 - Jimmy and Jey Uso will settle their differences in the ring

Although seeing the end of the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions split at SummerSlam was hard for many to witness, their upcoming feud will no doubt bring forward many great encounters between the pair.

Since their association with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline saga began almost three years ago, Jimmy and Jey Uso's stock in the eyes of both the fans and company officials has risen greatly. The pair even main-evented night one of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Now at odds with one another, a one-on-one match between the brothers looks set to be on the cards.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Jey Uso was asked how he feels about one day potentially facing his brother in a singles match.

"Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." (H/T Fightful)

Over the years many top tag teams that have split have gone on to have fantastic singles careers, if this is indeed the end of The Usos then the hope is that the two will continue to climb WWE's ladder of success as singles stars.

#1 - Roman Reigns association with The Usos is fading away

For the majority of his reign, Jimmy and Jey have been happy to do the bidding of Roman Reigns. However, after the pair recently broke free of his manipulative hold, the brothers have shone as top stars without him.

With Jimmy and Jey now feuding, the chance for Roman Reigns to rely on either one of them to do his dirty work is far less likely. Meaning that The Tribal Chief's 1072-day reign as champion may now be weaker than ever.

The last ally that can provide any physical assistance to Roman is Jimmy and Jey's younger brother Solo Sikoa, who has helped Reigns retain his title in his last two championship matches.

#2 - Fans do not want to say goodbye to The Usos

For more than a decade, the sons of the WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi have been performing by each other's side. The duo has captured multiple tag team championships in the process.

During their run as a team Jimmy and Jey Uso established themselves as one of the greatest wrestling duos of all time, with memorable battles against The New Day and a record-setting 622-day reign with the gold.

However, now that Jimmy has turned his back on his brother the chance to see the pair recapture their titles as well as entertain the fans as a tag team is seemingly now gone.

#1 - Jimmy turned his back on Jey too early

Whilst fans are keen to see the siblings battle it out in the ring, with the swerve taking place in the middle of 2023, the stage that the pair may share their one-on-one encounter may seem too small to justify them facing off.

Given how important The Usos have been to World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years, it seems only fair that Jimmy and Jey's match takes place at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

However, the Grandest Stage of Them All is not set to take place until the 6th and 7th of April 2024. Meaning that if Jimmy and Jey Uso are to face off then the story will most likely be stale at that point or they will wrestle too early.

