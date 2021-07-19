2 Reasons why Joe vs Kross should be at WWE Summerslam and 3 reasons why it should be at a NXT event

Karrion Kross is one of the most dominant on-screen talents in WWE. Since his NXT debut, he has been portrayed as an invincible force. His presentation, largely enhanced by the smoke engulfed, mysterious entrance, and the presence of his valet and real-life partner Scarlett, has played a major role in solidifying his stature as the zenith of the Black and Gold brand.

However, his days at the fan-favourite brand are now numbered, with reports of him being scouted for a journey to the main roster strengthening with time.

Nevertheless, Kross has a feud or two to settle. The most attractive amongst them is his rivalry with Samoa Joe, one that commenced with Joe's return to NXT as a special enforcer and quickly turned physical with Kross putting Samoa Joe in the Kross Jacket following his successful title defense against Johnny Gargano.

Joe vs Kross is, in all probability, going to be an incredible match. The question is: where should the match be held? WWE Summerslam seems to be a desirable option, although the possibility of the match being held at either a future NXT special or takeover event cannot be ruled out.

Let us check the pros in the match being a part of WWE Summerslam and those in the match being a part of a WWE NXT event.

#3 The connection of Kross And Joe to WWE NXT

Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe

The beginning of the feud lies in NXT. Samoa Joe's sudden return was not welcomed by Kross, who was just seconds away from rejoicing at the stepping down of General Manager William Regal. The feud was built up at the Black And Gold brand and finally reached breaking point in the latest episode.

𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒇𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔,

𝑷𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔

𝑺𝒐 𝒅𝒐𝒏'𝒕 𝒈𝒐 𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒊𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒆...

𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒃𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅,

𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒃𝒆𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒆! pic.twitter.com/EIMyf9vphO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2021

Kross is the reigning NXT Champion and Joe was the first person to have two reigns with the belt. Both of their greatest WWE successes have been as part of the brand. Kross has been associated with it since his debut and, with the exception of a stray match on a second-tier main roster weekly, has exclusively appeared and performed there. Joe, too, has found more success in NXT than on either RAW or SmackDown.

Thus, it is logical to speculate that the finale of the animosity between two of the most dominant NXT Champions in history would take place in a show linked with the brand, whether a Takeover or a future special NXT weekly event.

