2 reasons NXT Black & Gold was better than 2.0 and 2 reasons it wasn't

If you ask any die-hard NXT fan which era they deem to be the greatest, the answers might vary. Still, a great deal would claim that the Black & Gold era was when the brand was at its best. NXT 2.0, on the other hand, faced harsh criticism the moment it hit the air. Was it warranted in retrospect?

In any event, don't be too proud to let the waterworks loose on this one. There's no shame in crying sweet tears of nostalgia as we recollect the history of a glorified reality show that became a successful developmental territory. A territory that is known to the wrestling world by three iconic letters...

No, it's not RKO. This time it's NXT.

#4. Storylines - Winner: NXT Black & Gold

There will always be a place for comedy in wrestling, and no one can refute that. Still, there's no denying that a long-term drama-induced storyline, like the one Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had, is truly the essence of why we watch.

For many fans, pro wrestling serves as an escape. A temporary departure from the trials and tribulations of everyday life. Seeing two fan favorites that you live vicariously through split up is one thing. Watching them break up due to one attacking the other adds a different level of emotion.

Whether you were a sucker for the Shinsuke Nakamura/Samoa Joe dynamic or you couldn't help but relate to an angle built on respect like Sasha Banks and Bayley, the Black and Gold brand certainly delivered.

#3. The focus on the younger stars - Winner: NXT 2.0

As with pretty much everything else on this list, both eras produced a respectable amount of inexperienced talent who'd go on to do big things on the main roster.

With that being said, a great majority of the Superstars who performed during the Black & Gold era were either seasoned veterans, indie icons, at least slightly older than 2.0's group of talent.

Given that NXT originally began as WWE's way of finding that next young talent that they could mold into a diamond. This was one thing the vibrantly colored brand got right.

Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Tony D'Angelo, Pretty Deadly, and Grayson Waller are all young Superstars that come to mind.

#2. Appearance - Winner: NXT Black & Gold

Alas, you knew this was coming. So take that obviously staged puzzled look off your mug and let's elaborate on this, shall we?

If a wrestler's attire contributes to the decision of whether or not you think he, she, or they deserve admiration, jeers, or crickets; then a brand shouldn't be much different. While it isn't the end-all-be-all, it does matter.

The black and gold colors were a great indication of what the brand stood for. It wasn't some Saturday morning cartoon show. It wasn't flashy. There was no glitz or glamor. It was as close as you were going to get to an indie-style wrestling show on WWE programming. That's what made it so unique.

Then along came 2.0 and along with the new name came the bright colors we've all come to love and hate. Luckily, September 13th marked the end of the tie-dye logo. The new design might not be black and gold, but it's better than its predecessor.

#1. The revitalization of WWE superstars - Winner: NXT 2.0

In 2.0's short span of existence, the brand managed to take a few stars who were losing steam on the main roster and breathe new life into their careers. The biggest example is undoubtedly Mandy Rose.

As her critically acclaimed love affair angle with Otis fizzled out, the current NXT Women's Champion began teaming up with Dana Brooke. The team itself wasn't necessarily a bad idea. The fact that it became harder and harder to tell whether they were faces or heels week after week is a different story.

While the stable didn't go too far, Rose would soon form a new faction we've come to know as Toxic Attraction.

Fast forward to the present day and Rose is currently sitting in 3rd place as the all-time longest-reining NXT Women's Champion. At 357 plus days, she's not too far off from having held the gold for an entire year, if you are still keeping the score.

