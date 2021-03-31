2 reasons Roman Reigns should retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 & 3 he shouldn't

Less than two weeks remain until WrestleMania 37. The two-night event will be headlined by Roman Reigns, who will defend his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

This triple threat main event match is mouth-watering, to say the least. Many elements make it one of the most anticipated matches in recent WrestleMania history. The biggest reason for it is the lack of predictability.

Any of the three WWE Superstars can feasibly win and leave Raymond James Stadium as Universal Champion. Reigns, Bryan, and Edge all have their own inspirational comeback stories heading into the main event of WrestleMania. But who will walk away with the gold?

It's anyone's guess, really. Reigns could lose his Universal title at 'Mania, but it is always risky to bet against The Tribal Chief. There are a few positives for either scenario, whether he retains the belt or not.

Here are three reasons why Roman Reigns shouldn't leave WrestleMania 37 with the Universal Championship, and two why he should.

#3 Why Roman Reigns shouldn't retain: He doesn't need to get pinned to lose the title

This match has been designed to protect at least one star in defeat. That star should ideally be Roman Reigns. The explosiveness of the feud has gone out of hand on SmackDown, with further chaos set to ensue. Edge and Daniel Bryan are right in the core of the action.

With all three stars having at least a fighting chance, they are also prone to taking the fall. Despite that, it would be an absolute shocker if Reigns ended up losing the match. He hasn't been pinned since 2019, but his match with Bryan at Fastlane has disproved his invincibility.

Still, if he isn't walking out of WrestleMania with the Universal Championship, The Tribal Chief will most likely not be involved in the finish. He would remain protected while losing the title. The triple threat makes this scenario pretty likely.

How Roman Reigns reacts to losing his title without getting pinned would be a sight to witness. The post-'Mania episode of SmackDown instantly becomes essential viewing for that alone.

