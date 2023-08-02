2 reasons why Roman Reigns will lose at SummerSlam and 2 reasons he won't

SummerSlam is set to take place this Saturday in Detroit, and arguably the biggest name many fans are waiting to see is Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat.

Reigns has had a bone to pick with The Usos ever since they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of WrestleMania Night One against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens this past April.

Since then, The Bloodline has completely imploded, with The Usos defeating Reigns and Solo Sikoa last month at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

The Head of the Table has ruled the company as world champion for 1066 days and counting, and while he has disposed of many challengers, his run might soon end.

Join us as we look at two ways in which Roman's empire could come crumbling down at SummerSlam as well as two ways in which his rule may continue.

#2. Jey Uso beats Roman Reigns clean and takes his place as The Tribal Chief of The Anoa'i Family

The Anoa'i family has an extensive connection to the wrestling business. Over the years, many iconic members of their bloodline have graced the squared circle, such as The Rock, Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, and The Wild Samoans.

While Roman has ruled as the family's Tribal Chief for almost three years, in recent weeks, even Reigns has pondered the possibility of Jey Uso taking his spot as the head of the families' table.

Having gone to war at the start of Roman Reigns' Universal Title reign in 2020 at Night of Champions and again at Hell In A Cell, it only stands to reason that Jey Uso will be the one to finally end his rule over the WWE for good.

#1. The Rock makes a surprising return and costs Roman Reigns his championship

Since declaring himself as The Head of the Table, many fans have been dreaming of a potential matchup between Roman Reigns and The People's Champion, The Rock, with the dream contest truly establishing who the alpha of the family truly is.

The Great One last appeared in a WWE ring on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019. Since then, he has focused more on his Hollywood commitments.

Despite not being confirmed for SummerSlam in Detroit this Saturday, many feel he may be set to return and work a surprise promo with the brash SmackDown star Grayson Waller. The two stars have recently gone back and forth on social media.

With The former WWE Champion potentially in the building for the Biggest Party of the Summer, it stands to reason that after his business with Waller is dealt with. The Rock can then turn his attention to the main event and cost Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#2. WWE higher-ups want Roman Reigns to continue his journey to greatness

Although many have been wanting to see Roman's run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion end for quite some time now, there are still those within the company who want to see him in front and center as the poster boy for the promotion.

With Roman less than 200 days away from becoming the third longest reigning world champion in company history, there is undoubtedly an appetite to see him achieve that monumental feat no matter how long his time with the belt may already be.

While losing the undisputed champion to Jey Uso this Saturday at SummerSlam would certainly be a fitting end to Roman Reigns' iconic championship rule, it could be argued that the only location for his time with the title to finish is at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in April 2024.

#1. Roman takes on a challenger that he has not yet faced in his current reign

During his time as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated some of the biggest names in company history, such as Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan (a.k.a Bryan Danielson), Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn. One star he has yet to take on as The Tribal Chief, however, is Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty and The Head of the Table have mostly been on separate brands for most of Roman Reigns' time as champion. However, following the WWE Draft this past April and May, the two performers are now under SmackDown, making their potential matchup all the more likely.

Roman Reigns would no doubt be keen to go one-on-one with the two-time WWE Champion, as Bobby Lashley is one of the few superstars to have defeated him clean over the years.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.