WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns holds the two most prestigious titles in the entire company. The Tribal Chief has held on to the men's world titles for more than 1000 combined days, keeping them out of the hands of more than a dozen challengers.

He is now the fourth-longest reigning world champion in WWE history, and his historic rule looks set to extend at least until next year's WrestleMania.

Reigns' WrestleMania 39 fate is arguably the most hotly debated topic in the wrestling community, with rumors already swirling over who he will face at the Show of Shows. The six-time world champion has a multitude of potential blockbuster opponents, including Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and, of course, The Rock.

Rumors suggest that he could compete on both nights at So-Fi stadium, with The Great One and The American Nightmare leading the race to face him. Here are two reasons why Roman Reigns competing on both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39 is a good idea and two why it's not.

#4: NOT a good idea: Roman Reigns competing on both nights would stretch him too thin on the path to WWE WrestleMania 39

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Roman Reigns confirmed today that he has indeed signed a new (reduced schedule) contract with WWE (SI) Roman Reigns confirmed today that he has indeed signed a new (reduced schedule) contract with WWE (SI) https://t.co/WRvsH0ayqw

Roman Reigns has been on a lighter schedule ever since becoming WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. This has made him more of a special attraction at the peak of his historic reign, elevating both his opponents and The Bloodline to carry the load in his absence. However, it has undoubtedly also negatively affected the product, taking the intensity out of some of his feuds.

Having him build towards two matches at the Showcase of Immortals would stretch his already limited availability even thinner than usual. This could lead to neither buildup living up to the hype and end up tanking both feuds. Considering that Reigns is WWE's marquee player, this could affect the overall perception of the two-night extravaganza.

#3: A good idea: If The Rock returns, Roman Reigns has two incredibly compelling stories that MUST be told at WrestleMania 39

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Rock and Roman both recently weighed in on a possible WrestleMania match. Rock and Roman both recently weighed in on a possible WrestleMania match. https://t.co/YxE3laalA9

The Rock is a bonafide WWE legend, future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest superstars of all time. He has done it all, won it all, faced them all and beaten them all - except one. Roman Reigns is the one star with whom The Great One has a potential story too compelling not to tell before hanging up his boots.

A feud with The Brahma Bull, however, is not the only must-see storyline at stake for Reigns. Many feel WrestleMania 39 is the perfect stage for The Tribal Chief to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Title after almost three years of invincibility. Should The Rock return on the Road to WrestleMania, Reigns will have not one but TWO instantly iconic storylines propelling him to arguably the greatest 'Mania weekend of any Superstar ever.

#2: NOT a good idea: Roman Reigns' dethronement would lose some spotlight

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Roman facing Rock at night 1 and then working night 2 facing Cody Rhodes screams BAD idea to me.



Then I hear the argument "It'll protect Roman in losing". Bro why do you want him to be "protected" the one time he's gonna lose in like 1,000 days??



(Rhetorical question) Roman facing Rock at night 1 and then working night 2 facing Cody Rhodes screams BAD idea to me. Then I hear the argument "It'll protect Roman in losing". Bro why do you want him to be "protected" the one time he's gonna lose in like 1,000 days?? (Rhetorical question)

The dethroning of Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest story WWE has to tell in 2023. It will not only mark the end of a historic title reign, but it will also play a huge part in the end of the dynasty known as The Bloodline. It could potentially be a moment that creates the next marquee star of the promotion to step into the shoes of John Cena, Stone Cold and other top stars.

It is a moment that needs the biggest spotlight WWE can provide so as to propel everyone involved into mainstream stardom. The family feud between Reigns and The Rock could overshadow the moment and steal its spotlight. This would be counter-productive, seeing how the Samoan duo are already bonafide legends, and the dethroning of Reigns is designed to create a future star.

#1: A good idea: It would be a logical way to end Roman Reigns' dominance

Will Washington  @WilliamRBR



Night 1, Roman beats The Rock.



Night 2, Roman loses the title to Cody.



Easy. And you have two massive endings. Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE are reportedly discussing having Roman Reigns working both nights of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.



Taking into consideration that we’re still in December, curious to get the general consensus…we down with that idea?



A good or bad move 🤔🤔🤔 WWE are reportedly discussing having Roman Reigns working both nights of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.Taking into consideration that we’re still in December, curious to get the general consensus…we down with that idea?A good or bad move 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/QyWdKyBvzn A good move and a potentially good story. Have Roman's ego get so big that he demands both nights be about him and it creates his downfall.Night 1, Roman beats The Rock.Night 2, Roman loses the title to Cody.Easy. And you have two massive endings. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… A good move and a potentially good story. Have Roman's ego get so big that he demands both nights be about him and it creates his downfall.Night 1, Roman beats The Rock.Night 2, Roman loses the title to Cody.Easy. And you have two massive endings. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Roman Reigns is currently WWE's undoubted marquee star. Nobody has the popularity, aura and in-ring dominance of The Tribal Chief. He is simply on another level. It will thus take something monumental to end his era of dominance, overcoming not just him but also The Bloodline.

This is why a WrestleMania 39 double-shift would make sense as a way to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Having been significantly weakened in a narrow win over The Rock on Night 1, Reigns could finally succumb to inevitable defeat on Night 2, bringing both stories to satisfying and logical ends.

