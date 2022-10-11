2 reasons why Seth Rollins deserved to win the US Championship on WWE RAW and 2 reasons he did not

In a shocking turn of events, Seth Rollins won the United States Championship on WWE RAW. He defeated Bobby Lashley, but it did not come without controversy.

Lashley was in relatively good health before his match against Rollins, who was bruised following his defeat at Extreme Rules. It looked like The All Mighty would obliterate his opponent in the ring, but The Visionary got a massive assist in the form of Brock Lesnar. The Beast attacked The All Mighty before his match and injured his arm, giving the challenger hope.

The former Universal Champion goaded Lashley to fight him and won out in the end. While some fans were delighted to see the new champion, others raised their eyebrows at the title switch. As such, we look at two reasons why Seth Rollins deserved to win the US Championship on WWE RAW and two reasons he didn't.

#4 Why Seth Rollins deserved to win the US Championship on WWE RAW: His character is red-hot and one of the best things on the show

Everyone agrees that The Visionary is a masterful character

Seth Rollins has been on a tear since taking up the role of The Visionary. While his delusions and cackling often overshadow his vision, those two things have made him one of the best characters on RAW.

Rollins' stellar work over the last few months deserved a title. While it's a little unfortunate that he had to win over a fan-favorite like Bobby Lashley, his momentum arguably warranted it.

We are excited to see how The Revolutionary reigns as champion and whether or not he will do as well as Lashley.

#3 Why Rollins didn't deserve to win the US Championship on WWE RAW: He had just lost at Extreme Rules

Rollins winning the title after his defeat raised a few eyebrows

Seth Rollins may be one of the most popular superstars on the roster, but that didn't help him at Extreme Rules. There, he lost to Matt Riddle inside the Fight Pit despite his best efforts. It didn't make sense that almost 48 hours later, he beat the most dominant superstar on WWE RAW and took his title away from him.

While we concede that WWE nerfed Bobby Lashley by making Brock Lesnar destroy him before the match, it still felt like it came out of nowhere. Bobby's reign was exceptional and deserved a better ending.

The Visionary has the credentials to hold the US Championship, but WWE should not have booked him to win so soon after a high-profile defeat.

#2 Deserved to win: There is money in a Lashley vs. Lesnar match

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have not wrestled a proper and clean match. Their only singles encounter came at the 2022 Royal Rumble, which Lashley won thanks to Roman Reigns' interference.

Lesnar attacked The All Mighty this week on WWE RAW, which suggests he hasn't forgotten the latter's tainted victory over him. The two titans will likely head to Crown Jewel for a mega matchup. The Beast has a history of never fighting for mid-card titles, and that may be why WWE booked Seth Rollins to win on Monday.

Rollins can have high-profile matches with other RAW Superstars for his title, while Lashley focuses on Lesnar. WWE did the smart thing here by not having the latter hold on to the championship because that would have robbed us of some good fights.

#1 Didn't deserve to win the US Championship: Rollins will not defend as much as Lashley

Bobby Lashley is a fighting champion and proved it during his US Title reign. He took on all comers and beat them, even when he wasn't at full health. He is a brawler of admirable character, which is something we can't say about Seth Rollins.

Unlike Lashley, Rollins takes his time in defending his titles. While that is smart and resourceful, fans will not see the title defended as much now. We can't wait for The Revolutionary's temper tantrums when he is forced to defend his championship by the higher-ups.

