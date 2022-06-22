2 reasons why Seth Rollins should dethrone Roman Reigns, and three he shouldn't

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed Universal Champion in WWE. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will feature in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match for the big event in July. His goal is to retrieve the briefcase and earn a contract that guarantees a world title match at any given point within a one-year period.

The Architect has already made his intentions clear. He wants to win the briefcase and cash in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins has done it before. Some believe he has the greatest cash-in of any Money in the Bank winner since the concept was created in 2005.

With his past success, the question isn't whether Seth can successfully cash in the briefcase. Instead, the question the WWE Universe asks is 'should he'? Is Seth Rollins a good choice for champion? Is he the right person to dethrone The Tribal Chief?

Below are two reasons why Seth Rollins should dethrone Roman Reigns and three he shouldn't.

#5. Shouldn't: Roman should have a longer title reign

The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion for quite some time. Roman is the longest-reigning champion since the title was first created in 2016. He's also the sixth-longest reigning world champion in WWE history.

While Roman has held the title for over 660-plus days, the person who held the world title for the fifth-longest is Pedro Morales. He held the WWWF Championship for 1,027 days. If Roman were to eclipse that title reign, he'd need to remain champion until next summer.

It may not be WWE's intention to keep Roman as champion just to break a record. Still, doing so would be impressive. Additionally, despite being champion for so long, Reigns hasn't become stale yet. A historically long title reign that doesn't feel stale is rare. WWE should ride the momentum for as long as they can.

#4. Should: Roman isn't full-time

Seth Rollins should dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship because of Roman's schedule. While WWE is banking on Roman's limited schedule being a positive, that point could be up for debate.

Roman's appearances mean more when he appears less often. On the other hand, not having a world title around doesn't have the same effect. In fact, a title not being defended or showcased for months at a time hurts the importance of the belt.

Seth Rollins could be a world champion and regularly appear on WWE programming. Roman could still have his limited schedule. Just like Brock Lesnar, it'll be memorable when Reigns does show up. Just keep the title off of him if he isn't around to defend it.

#3. Shouldn't: Seth just lost three major bouts

Seth Rollins

One major issue with Seth Rollins being the person to take the title off of Roman Reigns is his recent record. Leading up to WrestleMania, Seth was in a story where the former world champion was in a slump. He didn't win any key matches to get him onto the WrestleMania card.

As the WWE Universe now knows, this led to Mr. McMahon handpicking Rollins' opponent. His opponent ended up being Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare and Seth had three glorious matches and a rivalry fans will never forget.

While the pair had an incredible feud together, Seth lost every televised match they had together. He's remained strong since then, but winning a title immediately after losing three big premium live event bouts isn't ideal. Seth would really need some major wins again before being in such a prominent position.

#2. Should: Seth Rollins is the MVP of WWE

AJ Styles and Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Seth Rollins is a fantastic professional wrestler. It could very much be argued that he is the MVP of WWE thus far in 2022. His character is highly entertaining, and his interviews are always compelling. Then there's his unmatched in-ring expertise.

The Architect is one of the best in-ring workers in WWE history. Year after year, he has consistently stellar matches against top names like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Some are forgotten about just by virtue of Rollins having such a laundry list of fantastic bouts.

In 2022 alone, Rollins had one of the best trilogies in WWE history. He's the kind of superstar that should represent a promotion. The MVP of WWE should be their world champion.

#1. Shouldn't: Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes

Many of the top stars in WWE could be the next world champion. Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Randy Orton, among others, are all quality candidates to hold the gold. With that being said, only one person should win the title from Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes is the perfect choice to dethrone The Tribal Chief. He's fresh, he's exciting, and the fans are behind him. Cody's gutsy performance in Hell in a Cell endears him even more to the WWE Universe.

The Architect has been a great champion in the past. He'll no doubt be a great champion again one day. Unfortunately, like Paul Heyman often says, he's the right guy in the right place at the wrong time. The next champion needs to be Cody.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a lot of history together. The two will forever be linked in the minds of the WWE Universe. Whether Rollins does take the title from The Tribal Chief or not, fans will always be salivating for another bout between the two.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, click here for four reasons that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship should be split.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far