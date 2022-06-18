2 reasons why WWE's Ezekiel is actually Elias and 3 he isn't

Ezekiel and Elias are two WWE Superstars lingering in fans' minds. Pro wrestling has always been built on questions. Who's the third man? Who's the Higher Power? Today, the biggest question in the industry may be about this pair of brothers.

Is Ezekiel Elias? Kevin Owens believes so. He's adamant about it. The WWE Universe seems skeptical. Most of the locker room appears to be split. Nobody seems to know for sure. Thankfully, an answer may be on the way.

Elias is set to return to RAW on Monday for the first time in almost a year. With Zeke as an active superstar on the red brand, Owens may finally discover the truth. In the meantime, fans continue to speculate. There's evidence supporting both sides of the argument.

Below are two reasons why WWE's Ezekiel is Elias and three he isn't:

#5. Isn't: The lie detector test proved it

WWE @WWE Ezekiel feels vindicated after his lie detector test and recaps his first match on the red brand. #WWERaw Ezekiel feels vindicated after his lie detector test and recaps his first match on the red brand. #WWERaw https://t.co/vsjGTXKOlr

Kevin Owens has gone to great lengths to prove that Elias and Ezekiel are the same. One of his most impressive tactics saw him enlist Chad Gable to help give Zeke a lie detector test.

The lie detector test took place on the April 18 edition of RAW. Owens was certain this would prove that the nonsense over the past few weeks was some elaborate game by Elias.

The only problem is that Zeke passed the test. The Olympian hosting the test asked the new RAW star if he was Elias. Zeke emphatically said he wasn't. Gable, who Owens was paying, admitted in shock that Ezekiel was telling the truth. The lie detector proved Zeke's innocence.

#4. Is: Elias never mentions Ezekiel

RAW's Ezekiel!

A point made often in defense of Owens' skepticism about Zeke and Elias is based on communication. Elias never mentioned Ezekiel before Zeke's debut on RAW the night after WrestleMania 38.

Elias wasn't exactly a quiet guy. He spoke or sang to the crowd just about every week. He did interviews. He had a long-form discussion with Lilian Garcia on WWE Network and Peacock. Elias even had a WWE Network documentary.

It seems unlikely that Zeke wasn't mentioned once during all of the screen time Elias had over his WWE career. It rings especially true when the young RAW star constantly speaks highly of his brother. Surely Zeke would've been mentioned at least once if they were close, right?

#3. Isn't: Zeke has no reason to lie

Elias' young brother Zeke and Kevin Patrick!

Sometimes conspiracy theories are born out of nothing. Some individuals look too deeply into everything. Kevin Owens isn't a particularly trusting guy. He's known to lie. He's also known to betray his friends and partners.

The truth is that Ezekiel has no reason to lie. What possible reason could he have to transform from a successful talent like Elias to a pretend younger brother? Elias already has an established name and fanbase. Some in the WWE Universe even call Owens' accusations mental gymnastics. Assuming a person is going through so much trouble to fake their identity seems unhinged.

If Zeke says he isn't Elias, there's no reason to doubt him. Owens being distrustful may indicate that he's so used to lying that he believes everybody does the same. Zeke might just be telling the truth.

#2. Is: WWE's Kevin Owens isn't crazy

Kevin Owens with Chad Gable and Seth Rollins!

It's easy to paint Kevin Owens as obsessive. Some may even describe him as crazy. The way he's constantly focused on the young RAW star is unusual. However, Owens isn't typically someone fans consider outlandish.

Can Owens be devious? It could be argued he's almost always plotting. He's known for his poor antics. Still, his bad behavior has always had a clear reason. He's either blinded by his ego or driven to support his family.

Owens has always been measured and calculated. Whether his decisions were good or bad, he had his reasons. If Kevin truly believes Ezekiel and Elias are the same, there's a good reason. It would be foolish for the WWE Universe to dismiss his concerns.

#1. Isn't: They're nothing alike

The debate should end when you compare Zeke and Elias. They are nothing alike. Aside from their chosen profession and the blood coursing through their veins, the two seem to have little in common.

From a physical standpoint, the two couldn't be more different. Elias had a big beard. Meanwhile, Ezekiel claims he's unable to grow facial hair. The Drifter was in good enough shape, but his younger brother is ripped. Plus, their in-ring styles are completely different. They use different moves and fight using different styles.

The two are different in terms of personality too. Ezekiel is lighthearted and happy. Elias had a holier-than-thou attitude. He insulted the WWE Universe while Zeke praises them. Elias wants to be a musician, while his younger brother aims to climb the ranks in WWE.

The debate as to Ezekiel's true identity may never end. The WWE Universe is split. The WWE locker room is also split. For now, audiences hope a real answer will come their way this Monday on RAW. Speaking of RAW, click here for four things that could happen when Elias returns.

