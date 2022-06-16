On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Ezekiel made a surprising announcement. The talented rookie revealed that his older brother Elias is set to make his return to the red brand for a special performance.

The news of Elias making an appearance on RAW is huge for various reasons. The talented musician hasn't competed on the red brand since July of last year. He was last seen in vignettes where he seemingly set fire to his career as a professional wrestler and maybe as a musician.

Another reason this news is huge is because of Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion has insisted Elias and Ezekiel are the same person and some might say he's become obsessed with it. Owens will absolutely be on the lookout to see what happens. What will happen when Elias returns to RAW? What could happen? There are many routes this story may take.

Below are 4 things that could happen when Elias returns to WWE RAW.

#4. Kevin Owens could attack Elias during his performance

Kevin Owens appears to be out for blood. The Canadian superstar has been dealing with Ezekiel's antics since the night after WrestleMania. It seemed as if he had gotten the last laugh at WWE Hell in a Cell, but Zeke has managed to keep Owens on the hook.

If the former Universal Champion sees Elias performing on Monday Night RAW, he may snap. There's a chance that Owens will attempt to assault Elias in his quest to prove he is the same person as Ezekiel. If he's not Ezekiel, the ring rust may make the talented musician unable to adequately fight off Kevin's assault.

Beyond his rage, there's another reason why Kevin Owens may attack Elias during his performance. Owens has attacked the performer on RAW before. When Machine Gun Kelly was a guest on the red brand, Kevin assaulted the musician and he has built up a reputation for doing this exact thing.

#3. Ezekiel could call out sick from RAW

Kevin Owens believes Ezekiel is a liar. Owens is certain that Zeke isn't the younger brother of Elias, but that he himself is Elias. In theory, RAW could prove if Kevin Owens is correct or incorrect.

If Ezekiel and Elias are both in the building next Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens will ultimately be proved wrong. If Elias shows up and he's clearly Ezekiel, Owens will prove to be right.

Here is another option. Ezekiel may call out sick. If the jacked newcomer isn't at RAW, Owens won't know for sure if Elias and Ezekiel are one in the same. This could push the storyline forward for another week or two, thus allowing for more builds.

#2. WWE could hire an actor to play Elias

Ezekiel's brother Elias

The truth is, there's seemingly a chance Elias and Ezekiel are one in the same and if they are, they clearly can't be on RAW at the same time. If the plan is to still maintain the concept that the two are different, WWE will have to be creative.

One way to have both stars on the show at the same time is by having someone to fill in the role of Elias. Ezekiel or even WWE themselves could hire an actor. If the actor looks similar, acts similar, and dresses like Elias, it may just work out. The main goal isn't to trick the audience, but to fool Kevin Owens.

#1. Damian Sandow could pretend to be Elias

Damian Sandow

The WWE Universe has often noted the physical similarities between Ezekiel and former WWE star Damian Sandow. With their dark, long hair and matching beards, some even suggest they look like brothers. They look more alike than Ezekiel and Elias do.

Given how similar they look, fans are hoping Ezekiel plays a prank on Kevin Owens. Instead of Elias appearing on Monday Night RAW, Damian Sandow will appear in his role. Prior to Sandow leaving WWE, he went through a period pretending to be another superstar. Superstars he paradied or pretended to be include Macho Man Randy Savage and The Miz. The role would be perfect for the thespian.

If this were to take place, fans would be delighted, but the one person who would not be pleased is Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion would be furious if this happens. His reaction alone would make this worth doing.

The next edition of Monday Night RAW is sure to be an interesting one. Will Elias perform as promoted? What will Ezekiel do? There are many questions surrounding the show. The WWE Universe will have to wait to find out more details.

