"Bring back Damien Sandow" - WWE Universe reacts to unexpected Elias 'return' announcement

Ezekiel's older brother will return on RAW next week.
Thomas Crack
Modified Jun 14, 2022 09:03 PM IST

After weeks of speculation, it seems that Kevin Owens and the WWE Universe will finally see both Elias and his little brother Ezekiel in the same ring.

Since Ezekiel made his WWE debut on the RAW after WrestleMania, many have had questions as to whether or not he is, in fact, related to Elias.

This past Monday on RAW, The Drifter's younger sibling, who has been mistaken for the guitar-playing superstar, made a major announcement. Elias will finally make his long-awaited return to WWE programming next week.

BREAKING NEWS: Elias returns to #WWERaw next Monday!@IAmNotEliasWWE https://t.co/VXrhD1uZzf

Following Ezekiel's huge news, the WWE Universe took to social media as they reacted to his announcement. Many speculated on how WWE would pull this off. Some fans even calling for the return of the recently retired former WWE Superstar and 'stunt double': Damien Sandow.

Elias’ concert at #WWERaw next week gonna be like… https://t.co/oPsL3zpoYX
I’m gonna scream if Damien Sandow comes out dressed as Elias. That would be the most entertaining and funny thing I’ve seen.
Bring back Damien Sandow to be Elias' stunt double https://t.co/t9npDDfDmj
This would work... #Ezekiel #Elias https://t.co/FhEKrvJAbO
@WWE @IAmNotEliasWWE OMGHe's back!!!!!! https://t.co/28riieV5Wu
@WWE @IAmNotEliasWWE Please have the 2pac hologram but with Elias Make it worth our viewing pleasure 🤣🤣
@WWE @IAmNotEliasWWE We can’t wait 🎸 https://t.co/tQDAJ0Wo9U

With The Drifter set to make his first appearance on WWE programming since the summer of 2020 fans and Ezekiel will no doubt look to welcome him back into the ring with open arms.

Ezekiel wants to win tag team gold with Elias

Since making his debut on RAW, Ezekiel has become one of the red brand's most entertaining and popular acts on a weekly basis. One aspiration that Zeke has made clear is his desire to wrestle alongside his older brother as a tag team.

Speaking to Daily DDT, Ezekiel stated how he would love to eventually capture the RAW Tag Team Championships with his older brother:

"The ultimate dream is for my brother and I to hold the tag team championships,” Ezekiel said. “That would be incredible, so whatever I got to do to make that happen, I’m willing to do it. I’ve got big dreams. The tag team championship with my brother is the biggest of dreams." H/T DailyDDT
@WWE @IAmNotEliasWWE It’s time! https://t.co/Kt96zx5p5G

With Ezekiel's older brother confirmed to be making an appearance on RAW next week, the possibility of the siblings eventually capturing tag team gold may soon become a reality.

