2 returns and 1 debut that could shake up the WWE landscape after WrestleMania 38

The impending arrival of one Cody Rhodes has the WWE Universe buzzing on the Road to WrestleMania 38. The most recent slew of reports suggest that The American Nightmare will be returning at WrestleMania to face Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

What's more interesting is how the the former AEW EVP will be booked following WrestleMania. If used correctly, he certainly has the star power and talent to shake the foundations of the company.

However Cody's return plays out, it's no secret that WWE makes an effort to boost post-Mania ratings with blockbuster debuts and exciting returns in the weeks following the biggest show of the year. This tradition has fans anticipating who will show up after The Show of Shows.

With that in mind, let's explore two returns and one debut that could shake up the WWE landscape after WrestleMania 38.

#3. Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

Per WON's Dave Meltzer, Gable Steveson is set to become a regular on Monday Night RAW very soon. Reports suggest that the 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist is primed for a huge push going forward, similar to Brock Lesnar's just over 20 years ago.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Steveson showered praise on Universal Champion Roman Reigns while discussing his approach to improving on the microphone:

“I've just been watching how people talk,” Steveson said. “You know, like how Roman Reigns talks on Friday Night Smackdown. He’s so productive. He’s strong with his words and he’s just a one-of-a-kind spokesperson. I look at a lot of interviews online, like how celebrities talk and how they take things off of them and put it on other people to congratulate them while making sure that everyone gets the love put on them too. So it hasn’t been a hard thing, but I think I’ve been doing really good at it.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Gable Steveson will be the first Olympic Gold Medalist to wrestle for the company since WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. He's sure to make a massive impact whenever he arrives on the red brand.

#2. Grand Slam Champion Bayley

One of the biggest stars currently out of action is Bayley. The Role Model has been away from television since last summer due to a torn ACL. One of the most accomplished women in WWE history, Bayley has a plethora of fresh feuds and old rivalries to reignite when she returns to action.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bayley is expected to make her return after WrestleMania 38:

"Bayley has been out of action since last summer after suffering a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center and of late, has made other promotional appearances for WWE to help push WrestleMania in the Dallas market," wrote Johnson. "She is expected to return to action within the next month or so, likely after WrestleMania 38."

Whether as a face or as a heel, the WWE Universe will surely be delighted to see the longest reigning Smackdown Women's Champion of all time back in action after such a long hiatus. Bayley is currently a free agent and could show up on either brand.

#1. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Ever since winning the WWE Championship from The Miz last year, Bobby Lashley has risen to a whole new level of stardom. It may be argued that he's been handled better than the likes of Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre and Big E since losing the championship. Or at least, that might have been the case.

Unfortunately, The Almighty suffered an injury while competing against current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. This led to him being removed early from the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, cutting his second championship reign short.

Lashley is sure to be back with a vengeance. In fact, he could target the Unified Champion after WrestleMania 38. Lashley would make a believable and threatening opponent for either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

The Almighty certainly has some unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate after their last clash and would also make a fresh challenger for The Tribal Chief.

Whose debut or return are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments below!

