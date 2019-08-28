2 Things WWE got right and 2 they should have avoided on RAW this week (26 August 2019)

It was a good show

We are less than three weeks away from Clash of Champions and the expectations were high this week. Although the Red Brand didn't produce an extraordinary episode, it was a decent show.

A Tag Team Turmoil match took place as eight teams competed to become the number one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Champions. Drew McIntyre fought Ricochet in the first round of King of the Ring tournament, while Baron Corbin tussled The Miz. The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley fought Nikki Cross and Sasha Banks wrestled for the first time since WrestleMania 35. The US Championship was on the line as AJ Styles locked horns with Braun Strowman.

The Red Brand had some awesome moments this week but some things could have been better. Let's analyse two things WWE got right and two blunders they made on RAW this week.

#2 Got right: The Tag Team Turmoil match and the winners of the match

An Eight Team Tag Team Turmoil match, which appeared similar to a Gauntlet match, was the highlight of the Red Brand this week. A new alliance won the match as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode overcame seven other teams to punch their tickets for Clash of Champions.

While a new team won the match, two big teams were protected wisely. Both Viking Raiders and The OC were disqualified before Ziggler and Roode graced the ring. The team of Ziggler and Roode pinned the Lucha House Party, The Revival, Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder and Heavy Machinery on RAW this week.

Both Roode and Ziggler have been struggling in their respective singles careers but the formation of a new tag team could alter the scenario. If Ziggler and Roode manage to win the RAW Tag Team Titles at Clash of Champions, they will be the team to beat.

