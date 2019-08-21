2 Things WWE got right on SmackDown Live and 2 blunders they made (20 August 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.63K // 21 Aug 2019, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live was a great show

There is no doubt that SmackDown Live was an excellent show this week. The show was held in South Dakota and the two-hour episode was stacked with some astounding bouts. Following a stupendous show last week, SmackDown Live carried on the great run.

While RAW had two King of the Ring matches, SmackDown Live also hosted two matches of the tournament. Andrade faced Apollo Crews in a first-round match and Kevin Owens fought Elias. After an impressive in-ring debut on SmackDown Live last week, Buddy Murphy locked horns with Daniel Bryan.

Though no women's match took place on SmackDown Live this week, things got heated between Bayley and Charlotte Flair at 'A Moment of Bliss'. Elsewhere on the show, Nakamura and Sami Zayn made a new alliance and Heavy Machinery took on The Revival.

SmackDown Live was certainly enjoyable this week but some things could have been better. Let's find out two things WWE got the right and two blunders they made on SmackDown Live this week.

#2 Blunder: Charlotte Flair is getting another title shot

SmackDown Live didn't have a women's bout this week but Bayley's next challenger was hinted on the show. Alexa Bliss hosted 'A Moment of Bliss' along with her tag team partner Nikki Cross. Charlotte Flair was the special guest this week and we saw an entertaining segment.

The Queen bragged about her win against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley interrupted Charlotte and the two women exchanged harsh words. Before ending the segment, Bayley shoved the Queen off her chair.

There is no doubt that Charlotte is a credible challenger for the SmackDown Women's Champion but she has been in the title picture for a long time. SmackDown Women's division has a talented pool of wrestlers who should be utilized well. Charlotte is a nine-time Women's Champion and she has already won the blue belt twice this year, hence, it is tedious for the fans to see her in the title picture again.

1 / 4 NEXT