2-time Champion wants to reverse retirement after Edge's WWE Royal Rumble return

Edge was among the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella has hinted that she would like to make an in-ring comeback after watching Edge compete in his first WWE match in almost nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Edge, who was forced to retire after WrestleMania 27 in April 2011 due to a neck injury, entered the Royal Rumble from the No.21 position and lasted 23 minutes on his return.

Like the WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki was told by doctors that she had to retire as an in-ring competitor in 2019 due to issues with a cyst on her brain and a herniated disc in her neck.

However, after being inspired by Edge’s comeback, the two-time Divas Champion is hopeful that she could one day make a return of her own.

This is awesome!!! Wish we could see this more! Hopefully! So inspiring to me! 🙌🏼N https://t.co/a7paK5XbBY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 27, 2020

Nikki Bella’s non-WWE projects

Many WWE Superstars remain in the wrestling business after they call time on their in-ring careers, but Nikki Bella has been busy with lots of different projects since announcing her retirement.

As well as the Total Bellas reality series, she hosts The Bellas’ Podcast every week with her sister, Brie Bella, while they also have their own YouTube channel, wine brand and clothing line.

It was announced earlier this month that Nikki is now engaged to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.