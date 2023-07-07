2-time SmackDown Women's Champion to finally leave WWE after SummerSlam 2023? Here's what you should know

WWE hasn’t even announced the first match for SummerSlam 2023, but that hasn’t stopped fans from running wild with predictions on the internet. One of the rumored matches for the show involves a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Another rumor going around is that SummerSlam will mark the final appearance for said former champion in the company.

The star in question is none other than Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is reportedly set to leave WWE after her feud with Shayna Baszler. The former Women’s Tag Team Champions are expected to settle their feud at SummerSlam 2023, and that might be Ronda’s final WWE appearance.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Ronda Rousey has informed WWE of her imminent exit from the company. Ronda Rousey has a "hard out" in her WWE contract and will reportedly leave the company before next year’s WrestleMania. Here’s what Meltzer reported on the latest situation regarding Ronda Rousey.

"The thing was, and I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, and it might be a little bit after. But the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date. This is my last date. I remember talking to somebody there, and it was like, well, I know they are going to do this and make the big match for WrestleMania. No, it's like, her hard out is, they didn't give me the date, but it's long before WrestleMania." [17:38 - 18:20]

Ronda Rousey’s road to SummerSlam 2023 was paved at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank 2023. During the match, Shayna betrayed Ronda.

The shocking turn of events allowed Liv Morgan to pin Ronda for the women’s tag team titles. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on RAW this past Monday to call out her former best friend for the shocking betrayal.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #LivMorgan Ladies and Gentlemen, the ONLY woman to pin Ronda Rousey not once or twice, but THRICE! Ladies and Gentlemen, the ONLY woman to pin Ronda Rousey not once or twice, but THRICE!#WWE #LivMorgan https://t.co/CmK8ZvmQC9

The Queen of Spades responded with a promo of her own. Fans in the arena were loud for Shayna as she destroyed Ronda on the mic and then inside the ring. The former NXT Champion might turn face for the first time in her career due to positive fan reception.

It remains to be seen if a match between the two women for SummerSlam 2023 will be announced next week on RAW.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey versus Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes