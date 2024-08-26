2-time WWE Champion to answer LA Knight's open challenge on SmackDown? Exploring potential opponent

Ever since winning his maiden gold on the main roster, LA Knight has been basking in glory as the United States Champion. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see him issuing an open challenge for his title. However, the question that has been lingering in the minds of the fans is who would rise to the occasion and capitalize on this opportunity.

A familiar foe from Knight's past could make a shocking return this week on SmackDown and accept his open challenge. AJ Styles has not been seen on WWE television since losing to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, earlier this year on June 15.

However, rumors about his WWE return have been floating around lately after his recent appearance at a live event in Rotterdam, Netherlands. In a shocking turn of events, Styles could show up and accept The Megastar's open challenge on SmackDown. A prominent reason why the former two-time WWE Champion could rise to the occasion is due to his stoic history with LA Knight.

The fact that Knight holds a coveted title could eventually prompt the veteran superstar to come back and confront him this week to try and capture the United States Championship. Moreover, AJ Styes' triumphant return seeks a high-caliber feud, which could once again put him in the spotlight.

Therefore, it seems to be the perfect time for his highly anticipated WWE return, as The Megastar's open challenge on SmackDown provides the ideal backdrop for a dramatic confrontation. The two superstars could once again reignite their rivalry on the blue brand.

However, this is merely speculation at this point, as Styles' current status is unclear. It will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One actually shows up this week on SmackDown and answers LA Knight's open challenge.

WWE seemingly preparing LA Knight for a huge match at Bad Blood

Bash in Berlin will be WWE's upcoming premium live event, which is set to take place in Germany this Saturday. However, LA Knight is nowhere on the matchcard despite being the United States Champion. While it may have disappointed many, it also drops a major hint about future plans for him.

The fact that The Megastar is not featured on the upcoming PLE seems to indicate that WWE does not appear to be in any rush with him. Knight is seemingly getting prepared for a huge match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, the feud of which may see its inception this week on SmackDown.

With the October 5 premium live event still more than a month away, the Stamford-based promotion would have adequate time to craft a compelling storyline for The Defiant One rather than making a hasty move. LA Knight's absence from Bash in Berlin seems to be an indication that WWE has major plans in store for him.

It will be interesting to see how the United States Championship picture shapes up in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

