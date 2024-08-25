5 WWE stars who can answer LA Knight's open challenge on upcoming WWE SmackDown

During this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE Superstar LA Knight made a big announcement. He revealed he will defend his United States Championship in an open challenge on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The Megastar made this announcement in a backstage segment after successfully retaining his title against Santos Escobar.

With an open challenge set just before the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, this article will discuss five superstars who could potentially answer LA Knight's challenge on the blue brand next week.

#5. Logan Paul could make a surprise comeback to answer LA Knight

The Megastar dethroned Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2024 to become the new United States Champion. Seeking vengeance for the loss, The Maverick could make an unexpected return and accept Knight's open challenge. WWE could use this angle to set up a rubber match between the two, either at Bash in Berlin or Bad Blood 2024.

Additionally, Logan Paul would be an excellent choice to kick off the open challenge concept for Knight, as it could later become a recurring segment that adds an exciting element to SmackDown every week.

#4. Andrade or #3. Carmelo Hayes might try to take the US Title

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have been on the rise on Friday Night SmackDown and are currently engaged in a heated rivalry. They have already faced each other on multiple occasions, with Andrade holding the upper hand in terms of victories.

However, with LA Knight issuing an open challenge, it's possible that one of them could accept it in an attempt to win the United States Championship. The match could end with the other interfering, allowing Knight to retain his title, further intensifying their rivalry.

#2. AJ Styles might finally return to the house he built

AJ Styles is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion. He was last seen at Clash at the Castle in a match against Cody Rhodes. Next week’s SmackDown could provide the perfect stage for AJ Styles' return by having him accept LA Knight's open challenge.

Given the rich history between Styles and Knight, The Phenomenal One accepting the challenge would make this segment even more intriguing.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura might return to SmackDown to accept LA Knight's challenge

Like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura has been absent from WWE television. However, with the open challenge set for next week, the promotion may bring back The King of Strong Style by having him accept the challenge.

Nakamura had been on a losing streak before his absence, and his return to the US title picture could be a great way to rejuvenate his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

