2-time WWE Champion done with the company? Finding his whereabouts

Bobby Lashley hasn’t been around WWE since he performed in the final round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on SmackDown. He defeated Austin Theory and Sheamus but unfortunately lost to AJ Styles in the final round.

During the triple threat match, The All-Mighty was brawling with the current United States Champion ringside. In that heated moment, Theory smashed Bobby Lashley onto the steel steps and his head bore the brunt of it. Within a few moments, the former WWE Champion’s head was bleeding but he continued the match.

The All Mighty emerged victorious from the triple threat match. Prior to his clash with Styles, he received multiple stitches on his head. After suffering a loss at the hands of Styles, Lashley hasn’t been seen. It’s plausible he’s waiting for the wound to heal while a storyline is established for his return.

Bobby Lashley took to social media a week ago to post a photograph that used hashtags aligned with his WWE run and the dominance he wants to spread across the promotion.

Even though there isn’t a confirmed return date for The All Mighty, maybe he could be a surprise entrant for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bobby Lashley has unfinished business with absent WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt were working towards WrestleMania 39. The storyline was based on The Eater of Worlds trying to get inside Lashley’s mind and make it difficult for him to work on weekly shows.

The last time Wyatt and Lashley’s storyline was a part of creative direction was when Uncle Howdy showed up on SmackDown to ambush The All Mighty. However, that backfired and Lashley slammed him in the ring. He was about to spear him when the lights went out and Uncle Howdy disappeared.

From then, the storyline fizzled out as Bray Wyatt was pulled off WWE TV due to health issues. The Eater of Worlds is supposed to return to the promotion, which could open up avenues for Bobby Lashley.

Otherwise, there are several other superstars Lashley can set his eyes on when he returns.

