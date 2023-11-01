2-time WWE Champion could join The Judgment Day before immediately getting kicked out: How is it possible?

The Judgment Day could have a huge union and betrayal planned at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and in its aftermath. On November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Over the past few weeks on RAW, we have seen Rhea Ripley in backstage conversations with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. It's clear that the latter has no intention of making any kind of alliance with them. However, McIntyre has not made his intentions clear yet.

While many people feel McIntyre could be planning to join the group, The Judgment Day could have other plans, especially with Rhea Ripley being the mastermind behind this.

Expand Tweet

At WWE Crown Jewel, we could see Ripley help McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish warrior would then join The Judgment Day, and this is when the plot twist could occur.

On joining the group, McIntyre's guard would be down on the following RAW. This would help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. This could potentially be the planned betrayal.

Damian Priest reveals who is the leader of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been a dominant group for close to two years now. Many felt kicking Edge out was wrong but it turned out to be a blessing. The group is stronger than ever and super dominant.

However, the one question that always pops up is regarding the group's leadership. People are still confused about who the leader of the group is. Sometimes Finn Balor takes charge, sometimes Damian Priest, and now it looks like Rhea Ripley is at the helm. In an interview on The Bump, Senor Money in the Bank answered our questions.

"They’re right. I think a few short weeks ago, I was the one everybody was saying was the leader. A few months before that, it was Finn Balor. Before that, well, nobody really ever says Dom. But it’s interchangeable. We’re all leaders, so they are right. She [Rhea Ripley] is a leader, and I think Finn Balor’s a leader. I’m a leader. I think we all share in that leadership role, and right now, she’s just taking more of it because we obviously at times don’t act like ourselves."

He went on to say:

"In this instance, she was there to lead me the right way. When she wasn’t around, I kind of took the reins of leading the guys in a certain way. Other times, when Rhea was distracted and I was distracted, Finn Balor stepped in. That’s the beauty about what we got going on. We can all lean on each other, and somebody’s always gonna step up and take that leadership role when it’s needed."

The Judgment Day will be busy at WWE Crown Jewel, with all members, other than Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, in action. Even JD McDonagh – and we're still not sure if he's a member of the faction or not – has a match.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think