2-time WWE Champion to return and help Randy Orton against Tama Tonga? Exploring potential faction warfare

Randy Orton will battle Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. There's a good possibility that this match could see ringside interference from The Bloodline. As a result, a former WWE Champion could return and help The Viper against Tonga in his match.

The name in question is Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty, who is currently away from television, might return and help Randy Orton secure a huge victory against The MFT. Lashley and The Street Profits could settle the numbers game against The Bloodline in case there's ringside interference. The speculation came in the wake of Montez Ford's recent comments on the Solo Sikoa-led faction.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Ford teased a potential feud with The Bloodline, highlighting that both factions are on the same brand. Besides, Bobby Lashley has a very good reason to cost Tama Tonga, as the latter defeated Angelo Dawkins, who stepped in for Lashley, in the quarterfinal match.

Furthermore, the former WWE Champion returning and attacking Tonga could pave the way for faction warfare between The Bloodline and The Pride. Not only will it herald a spectacular feud, but it could also deliver ineffable things on SmackDown. However, the prospect of Bobby Lashley's return remains a question.

Possibility of Bobby Lashley returning and helping Randy Orton

Bobby Lashley was not seen on WWE television for the last two weeks as he was momentarily sidelined due to an injury. There are currently no updates about his medical condition, as WWE did not provide any details regarding the situation.

The possibility of The All Mighty returning this week on SmackDown to help Randy Orton in his match against Tama Tonga is quite low. It is because Lashley might remain on hiatus for some time to recuperate properly before making his return to SmackDown. Besides, his involvement in Tama Tonga's business might look quite redundant at this point.

Although a feud between The Bloodline and The Pride is seemingly inevitable, WWE might save it for another time. Hence, the prospect of Bobby Lashley's return on the go-home edition of SmackDown for King and Queen of the Ring premium live event is implausible.

Therefore, Randy Orton may find himself on his own against The Bloodline member, as he would look to exact vengeance on Tama Tonga. However, the prospect of ringside interference in this match cannot be ruled out either.