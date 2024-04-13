2-time WWE champion says he would never bring his girlfriend near Stone Cold Steve Austin: What is the reason? 

A significant portion of the WWE Universe expected to see Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity, but some dreams are too good to be true! While it was a star-studded event, The Texas Rattlesnake's presence would have truly elevated the 'Superstars vs. Authority' angle that unfolded between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

Undoubtedly, The Texas Rattlesnake has a huge fan following in the wrestling industry. However, after Stone Cold Steve Austin posted a throwback photo on social media, he may have lost some of those followers to his younger self!

Not only did he get several comments on the photograph that claimed to have been smitten by young Austin, but former Universal Champion Braun Strowman passed a hilarious comment as well!

He claimed that he would not have let his girlfriend near young Austin at all!

"God bless I would have never brought my gf around you."

Braun Strowman has been off WWE TV for a while. He had undergone surgery, but as of now, he has begun lifting weights again and is putting the size back on before he can come back to the squared circle.

Former WWE writer gives his opinion on why Stone Cold Steve Austin wasn't present at WrestleMania 40

At Night 2's main event of WrestleMania 40, The Undertaker returned to the ring to Chokeslam The Rock. However, the story seemed out of balance since it was John Cena and Stone Cold who were The Rock's biggest rivals in WWE. So, along with The Champ, The Texas Rattlesnake's return was expected.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo believes that WWE had reached out to Stone Cold Steve Austin, but he declined since he didn't want to be one of the several who worked in the main event.

"There was a reason why the glass didn’t break last night. There was a reason why Austin wasn’t on that show. I knew Steve pretty well and I’m gonna tell you why Austin was not on that show. You know why? He didn’t wanna be one of several. Austin is probably the one guy who is more protective of his character than anybody. There’s no doubt that they called Austin for this. Bro, the story was Rock and Austin, not Rock and Taker. But Austin is not gonna be one of several. If it’s just him, you got a shot at him doing it."

It's unknown if Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring in the future or not. As of now, he has not made any comments about the same.

