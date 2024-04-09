The reason behind Stone Cold Steve Austin not showing up at WWE WrestleMania 40 discussed by veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Stone Cold Steve Austin not showing up at WrestleMania 40.

The Texas Rattlesnake was speculated to interfere in the Bloodline Rules match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, it was The Undertaker who made his return, seemingly replacing Austin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo alleged that Stone Cold Steve Austin did not agree to a deal because he didn't want to be "one of the several."

"There was a reason why the glass didn’t break last night. There was a reason why Austin wasn’t on that show. I knew Steve pretty well and I’m gonna tell you why Austin was not on that show. You know why? He didn’t wanna be one of several. Austin is probably the one guy who is more protective of his character than anybody. There’s no doubt that they called Austin for this. Bro, the story was Rock and Austin, not Rock and Taker. But Austin is not gonna be one of several. If it’s just him, you got a shot at him doing it." [1:13:33 onwards]

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock have a lot of history between them and many were expecting the former to confront his fierce rival one more time. The Texas Rattlesnake appearance was also teased a few weeks back on WWE RAW when the Brahman Bull was beating up Cody Rhodes. However, plans seemingly changed, with The Undertaker replacing him.

