Potential spoiler on two shocking names likely to help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL - Reports

Fans have been anticipating a chaotic ending to the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, where multiple top names could come out to help The American Nightmare. A new report has now seemingly confirmed the speculations.

Last night on RAW, Cody Rhodes was subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Rock. During the brawl, images of John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin were spotted on a production truck in the background, leading many to believe that the duo would play a role in the WrestleMania XL Night Two main event, and WWE was subtly teasing the same.

WrestleVotes has now seemingly confirmed the speculations, reporting that everything was done on purpose during RAW's closing segment.

The news outlet added that with just two weeks to go for The Showcase of the Immortals, the company could have used any specific WrestleMania truck showcasing active stars. However, they instead went with the one displaying John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Everything is done on purpose. Two weeks out from WrestleMania, the backdrop of these WM ‘specific’ trucks last night would have sufficed. I’ll leave it at that…" WrestleVotes reported.

WWE veteran believes Stone Cold should help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock are the fiercest rivals in WWE history. With The Brahma Bull likely to play a significant role in the scheduled match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Bully Ray would like to see The Texas Rattlesnake also get involved in the picture.

"If The Rock tries to get involved against Cody and Roman, yes, I wanna see Stone Cold Steve Austin come in, hit a Stunner on The Rock, both guys go out of the ring, Roman sees that, turns around, holy sh*t, Cody Cutter or Cross Rhodes, one, two, three. Everything has to be [an] eye for an eye, move for a move, and run-in for a run-in because if Cody is going over, Cody cannot go over because of somebody else's plain interference on Roman. Nobody should get his hands on Roman Reigns except for Cody," he said.

It has already been reported that Stone Cold could be present at WrestleMania XL along with John Cena and The Undertaker. With the main event of Night Two likely to be chaotic, one can expect Cena and Austin to play a role in its outcome.