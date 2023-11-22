2 top stars invaded The Judgment Day's locker room on WWE RAW: What did Rhea Ripley say about it?

Rhea Ripley is gearing up to put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series. The tension between Stark and Ripley is at its highest, and The Eradicator has expressed her dislike towards the challenger on social media.

During the go-home edition of WWE RAW, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler infiltrated The Judgment Day’s locker room. Dominik Mysterio and ‘Mami’ found them on the couch, and she was visibly unhappy about the situation and the confrontation.

Rhea Ripley took to social media to exclaim that the couch would need to be cleaned, given that Stark and Baszler had been sitting on it. This was a snarky way of displaying her dislike for the duo.

On the other hand, Stark warned Ripley to lock the door better next time and be aware of what will happen at WWE Survivor Series. Even though most predictions have hailed Rhea Ripley as the victor, WWE has been quite unpredictable at times!

Zoey Stark may stand a chance to win the title, provided WWE doesn’t have long-term plans for the Women’s World Championship.

Rhea Ripley isn’t the only RAW Superstar who was taken by surprise

It so happens that the latest edition of WWE RAW was one where the fans finally got to hear what they’ve been yearning to hear since May 2022.

During the show, it was revealed that Team Cody needed a fifth member for WarGames. Cody Rhodes made a call, and The Apex Predator answered!

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre were shocked by the news, while Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio also looked rather stunned. Team Cody’s celebrations had begun knowing Randy Orton was returning to the squared circle and was going to be on their side to take down RAW’s notorious heels.

