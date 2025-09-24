2 WWE factions that have split in 2025 and 2 that must finally come to an end

Over the years, Triple H has gained a reputation for surprising the WWE Universe by abruptly disbanding certain factions within the Stamford-based promotion. This year, several wrestling groups have already gone through major splits, and others appear to be heading toward their final chapter.Now, let's look at two WWE factions that have split in 2025 and two that must finally come to an end.Must End #2. WWE should separate The New Day &amp; WallerThe New Day is one of the top factions in World Wrestling Entertainment. It was established in 2014 and originally included Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. The faction achieved significant success in the company before Big E sustained a broken neck in 2022, which put him out of action.However, the 39-year-old was kicked out of the stable during their 10-year anniversary celebration on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW. This event also marked the heel turn of Kofi and Woods.This year, Big E was replaced by Grayson Waller, but it seems fans are not connecting with the veterans. Given the setbacks the stable is currently facing after losing the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day, WWE should consider disbanding the alliance between Waller and The New Day to help the stable regain its momentum.Must End #1. MFTSolo Sikoa formed MFT (My Family Tree) after capturing the WWE United States Championship from his former Bloodline stablemate, Jacob Fatu, at Night of Champions 2025. The faction is led by Sikoa and includes Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo as members.Having established itself as one of the top heel stables in the Stamford-based promotion, it now appears that the faction is currently facing major challenges after Sami Zayn dethroned the Samoan Werewolf to capture the US Title for the first time in his career.Given this situation, many now believe that the villainous faction should be dissolved to enable The Tongas and Mateo to secure a singles championship in the company, as it might be difficult for them to achieve such a feat while remaining part of MFT, especially since the faction is gradually losing momentum on SmackDown.Has Ended #2. Fatal InfluenceFatal Influence is a villainous faction in pro wrestling that performs in WWE's promotional brand and has also appeared in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). It was formed in 2024 and consists of Jazmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley, and Jacy Jayne, who is currently in her first reign as the NXT Women's Champion.Signs of dissension emerged within the stable this year, as Nyx was singled out as the weakest member of Fatal Influence. On the September 23 episode of NXT, the 27-year-old was found attacked backstage, and was abandoned by her stablemates, leading to her expulsion from the group.The group has not officially split yet, but it has lost a member, as it has been reported that Jazmyn Nyx left the company after rejecting a new contract deal.Has Ended #1. Damage CTRLDamage CTRL was one of the major factions in WWE's Women's division. It was formed in July 2022 at SummerSlam, with Bayley serving as the leader and Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as members. The following year, Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the stable, bringing back The Kabuki Warriors under the Damage CTRL name.Despite achieving significant success, tensions arose within the Bayley-led faction in 2024, which ultimately led to The Role Model being betrayed by her stablemates.Later that year, the villainous stable gradually disbanded, particularly after the release of Kai and the inactivity of Asuka and Sane. It officially dissolved on the June 23 episode of RAW, when Asuka announced that it was over during a backstage segment with IYO SKY.