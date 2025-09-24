  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 2 WWE factions that have split in 2025 and 2 that must finally come to an end

2 WWE factions that have split in 2025 and 2 that must finally come to an end

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 24, 2025 22:04 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston (New Day) with Grayson Waller in ring during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Over the years, Triple H has gained a reputation for surprising the WWE Universe by abruptly disbanding certain factions within the Stamford-based promotion. This year, several wrestling groups have already gone through major splits, and others appear to be heading toward their final chapter.

Ad

Now, let's look at two WWE factions that have split in 2025 and two that must finally come to an end.

Must End #2. WWE should separate The New Day & Waller

The New Day is one of the top factions in World Wrestling Entertainment. It was established in 2014 and originally included Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. The faction achieved significant success in the company before Big E sustained a broken neck in 2022, which put him out of action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

However, the 39-year-old was kicked out of the stable during their 10-year anniversary celebration on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW. This event also marked the heel turn of Kofi and Woods.

This year, Big E was replaced by Grayson Waller, but it seems fans are not connecting with the veterans. Given the setbacks the stable is currently facing after losing the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day, WWE should consider disbanding the alliance between Waller and The New Day to help the stable regain its momentum.

Ad

Must End #1. MFT

Solo Sikoa formed MFT (My Family Tree) after capturing the WWE United States Championship from his former Bloodline stablemate, Jacob Fatu, at Night of Champions 2025. The faction is led by Sikoa and includes Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo as members.

Having established itself as one of the top heel stables in the Stamford-based promotion, it now appears that the faction is currently facing major challenges after Sami Zayn dethroned the Samoan Werewolf to capture the US Title for the first time in his career.

Ad

Given this situation, many now believe that the villainous faction should be dissolved to enable The Tongas and Mateo to secure a singles championship in the company, as it might be difficult for them to achieve such a feat while remaining part of MFT, especially since the faction is gradually losing momentum on SmackDown.

Has Ended #2. Fatal Influence

Ad

Fatal Influence is a villainous faction in pro wrestling that performs in WWE's promotional brand and has also appeared in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). It was formed in 2024 and consists of Jazmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley, and Jacy Jayne, who is currently in her first reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

Signs of dissension emerged within the stable this year, as Nyx was singled out as the weakest member of Fatal Influence. On the September 23 episode of NXT, the 27-year-old was found attacked backstage, and was abandoned by her stablemates, leading to her expulsion from the group.

Ad

The group has not officially split yet, but it has lost a member, as it has been reported that Jazmyn Nyx left the company after rejecting a new contract deal.

Has Ended #1. Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL was one of the major factions in WWE's Women's division. It was formed in July 2022 at SummerSlam, with Bayley serving as the leader and Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as members. The following year, Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the stable, bringing back The Kabuki Warriors under the Damage CTRL name.

Ad

Despite achieving significant success, tensions arose within the Bayley-led faction in 2024, which ultimately led to The Role Model being betrayed by her stablemates.

Later that year, the villainous stable gradually disbanded, particularly after the release of Kai and the inactivity of Asuka and Sane. It officially dissolved on the June 23 episode of RAW, when Asuka announced that it was over during a backstage segment with IYO SKY.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications