2 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't

By Love Verma
Published Sep 24, 2025 03:19 GMT
Dominik Mysterio &amp; John Cena. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio & John Cena. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Welcome to a new edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. Now that Wrestlepalooza has ended, the Stamford-based promotion is heading towards Crown Jewel 2025.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will examine ongoing speculations and rumors, hoping that two of them are true while three are not.

#3. Hope not true: Shayna Baszler's role in WWE after NXT return

During the recent NXT Homecoming special episode, Shayna Baszler surprised everyone as she returned to the company and was part of a backstage segment. Following this comeback, fans were curious about the future of Baszler and what's next for the Queen of Spades.

Reports revealed that her appearance on the NXT special show was a one-off thing. Furthermore, the source added that she might not return to the company as a wrestler, but instead take on a role as a coach or producer, although nothing is official yet.

We hope that the rumor is not true, as Shayna is one of the best technical stars in the women's division, and if WWE wants to bring her back, she must return as a wrestler.

#2. Hope true: John Cena's massive match against the IC Champion

Only a few dates later, John Cena will retire from the squared circle. The Franchise Player is currently set to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, according to a report from Bodyslam.net, the Triple H-led creative team is planning for a match between Cena and Dominik Mysterio.

The Dirty Dominik is the current Intercontinental Champion and a member of Judgment Day. We hope that the rumor is true, as Cena has achieved everything in his career except becoming an Intercontinental Champion.

If he competes against Dominik in a title match and manages to emerge as the new IC Champion, then he will become a Grand Slam Champion before retirement.

#2. Hope not true: WWE cancels Wyatt Sicks' major feud

The Wyatt Sicks are the World Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. A few weeks back, reports revealed that the horror faction would soon feud with Solo Sikoa's MFT, but it has yet to come true.

Now, the source affirmed that the plans have been altered, and Sami Zayn could be the potential reason. After moving to the blue brand, he started an immediate feud with Solo and eventually dethroned him to become the new United States Champion.

So, this creative shift was the reason why WWE seemingly canceled the Wyatt Sicks vs. the MFT feud. We hope that the rumor is not true, as a feud between these two factions could be the only way to book them strongly on Nick Aldis' show.

#1. Hope true: No plans for Brock Lesnar vs John Cena rematch

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar squashed John Cena. The destruction disappointed many, as they were unhappy with WWE's booking in the final run of the Cenation Leader.

Following this, reports circulated that, as of now, there are no plans for the company to book a rematch between Cena and Lesnar. This means that Wrestlepalooza was the final chapter in their iconic rivalry.

We hope the rumor is true, as there are only a limited number of dates left for John Cena, and WWE should capitalize on it against the new opponents rather than booking a rematch against the Mayor of Suplex City.

#1. Hope not true: Piper Niven's uncertain in-ring future

Piper Niven is currently on hiatus from the company. Reports disclosed that she is suffering from a neck injury, and the nature of which is serious. Additionally, there is no confirmation about her in-ring future as Niven is still awaiting an official diagnosis.

We hope that the rumor of her injury being serious is not true, as it could be a career-threatening injury for her.

