3 Theories why WWE is not doing a rematch between Brock Lesnar and John Cena at Crown Jewel

John Cena was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar during their epic clash at WWE's PLE event, Wrestlepalooza. Not only was Cena beaten by Lesnar fair and square, but The Champ was buried by The Beast after getting six F5s.The visuals left his fans teary-eyed. Some expected Cena to challenge Lesnar for another match at Crown Jewel, but the chances of this happening are almost negligible. There are reports that WWE isn't considering a rematch between John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel next month, on October 11. As a result, the encounter at Wrestlepalooza might be their final clash inside the squared circle. People are left wondering why WWE management might have made such a decision. It could also be due to Cena's limited remaining appearances before his last match on December 13, 2025.In this article, we will discuss three theories about why WWE isn't keen on pursuing a rematch between Lesnar and Cena.#3. The Wrestlepalooza match was advertised as one last timeOne of the reasons why the company isn't going for a rematch between the two legends could be that the match at Wrestlepalooza was advertised as their last clash. Cena's consent might have been taken for the finish of the match.Furthermore, John Cena himself might not have been keen on a rematch and may have decided to let Lesnar pick the win. In fact, Brock has always had the upper hand against Cena in WWE. The Beast has won 16 of 18 singles matches against Cena in the ring, with The Champ only winning 2 matches. In the last match, Cena might have agreed to Brock picking up the win.#2. Online backlash from WWE fansThe fans weren't pleased with the outcome of the match, as well as the way it was wrapped up in just 10 minutes. It was expected that Cena and Lesnar's match would close the show, but it was surprisingly the first match of the night.The fans on social media were vocal about the criticism over how Cena was decimated in his final match against The Beast. This could be another reason why WWE didn't go forward with a rematch and instead let Cena face some other opponent.#1. John Cena wants to face fresh opponentsIt could also be John Cena's personal call to not go for a rematch against Brock Lesnar. Cena has only three unannounced matches left in his schedule, with the last one on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event. The other two are on Crown Jewel (October 11) and Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, 2025.Cena also surprised fans on social media by teasing a match with one of his former rivals, AJ Styles. The 17-time WWE champion dropped subtle hints about facing Styles in his next match, at Crown Jewel. This also buries all the possibilities of another match with Brock Lesnar.Cena's tale with The Beast is seemingly over. With only three matches left in his retirement tour, Cena seemingly wants to feud with three other opponents rather than going for a rematch with Brock Lesnar. It remains to be seen what the company has next in store for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.