4 Predictions for Brock Lesnar in WWE After His Win Over John Cena

Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match for the first time since SummerSlam 2023 at Wrestlepalooza 2025 and showed why he's considered one of the most dominant stars of all time. The Beast Incarnate competed in a singles match against one of his arch-rivals, John Cena, at the Indianapolis PLE, and he dominated the pace and completely manhandled The Last Real Champion, capturing a dominant win.With a massive win over Cena, The Beast Incarnate has shown the rest of the division that he is back on the hunt and hungrier than ever. In this article, we will examine four predictions for Brock Lesnar following his decisive win over The Leader of Cenation.#4. Might get punished by WWEThe Beast Incarnate annihilated John Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event, but he didn't stop there; he attacked the referee and The Last Real Champion despite winning. WWE has strict rules, and the company follows them closely. One of the most important rules is that superstars should never touch an official. Lesnar broke a major rule by putting his hands on the referee.Therefore, he may have to pay the price for his actions. Among the possibilities, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could suspend Brock Lesnar for a week or two for attacking an official.#3. He could join a top RAW factionLesnar reunited with his advocate, Paul Heyman, at Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The Hall of Famer is currently The Oracle of The Vision faction on Monday Night RAW alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.In a shocking twist, Lesnar might join The Vision, which could set the stage for the WarGames match against the face team at Survivor Series 2025.#2. Could enter Royal RumbleNext year, WWE will host the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which definitely guarantees it will be a five-star classic event. Brock Lesnar's presence would make it even more grand.The Beast Incarnate could begin his chase to the title and might enter the Royal Rumble 2026 to secure his spot at WrestleMania 42.#1. Awaited WWE feudLesnar was rumored to kick off a rivalry with Gunther before he was pulled out after his name was alluded to in the Vince McMahon Janel Grant lawsuit.The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 and has been absent ever since. He could return at any time and start a much-anticipated feud with The Beast Incarnate.