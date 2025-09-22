  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 4 Predictions for Brock Lesnar in WWE After His Win Over John Cena

4 Predictions for Brock Lesnar in WWE After His Win Over John Cena

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 22, 2025 04:26 GMT
Brock Lesnar beat John Cena at Wrestlpalooza! (credit: WWE.Com)
Brock Lesnar beat John Cena at Wrestlepalooza! (credit: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match for the first time since SummerSlam 2023 at Wrestlepalooza 2025 and showed why he's considered one of the most dominant stars of all time.

Ad

The Beast Incarnate competed in a singles match against one of his arch-rivals, John Cena, at the Indianapolis PLE, and he dominated the pace and completely manhandled The Last Real Champion, capturing a dominant win.

With a massive win over Cena, The Beast Incarnate has shown the rest of the division that he is back on the hunt and hungrier than ever. In this article, we will examine four predictions for Brock Lesnar following his decisive win over The Leader of Cenation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

#4. Might get punished by WWE

The Beast Incarnate annihilated John Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event, but he didn't stop there; he attacked the referee and The Last Real Champion despite winning.

WWE has strict rules, and the company follows them closely. One of the most important rules is that superstars should never touch an official. Lesnar broke a major rule by putting his hands on the referee.

Ad

Therefore, he may have to pay the price for his actions. Among the possibilities, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could suspend Brock Lesnar for a week or two for attacking an official.

#3. He could join a top RAW faction

Lesnar reunited with his advocate, Paul Heyman, at Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The Hall of Famer is currently The Oracle of The Vision faction on Monday Night RAW alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Ad

In a shocking twist, Lesnar might join The Vision, which could set the stage for the WarGames match against the face team at Survivor Series 2025.

#2. Could enter Royal Rumble

Next year, WWE will host the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which definitely guarantees it will be a five-star classic event. Brock Lesnar's presence would make it even more grand.

The Beast Incarnate could begin his chase to the title and might enter the Royal Rumble 2026 to secure his spot at WrestleMania 42.

Ad

#1. Awaited WWE feud

Lesnar was rumored to kick off a rivalry with Gunther before he was pulled out after his name was alluded to in the Vince McMahon Janel Grant lawsuit.

The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 and has been absent ever since. He could return at any time and start a much-anticipated feud with The Beast Incarnate.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications