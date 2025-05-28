2 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren’t: Brock Lesnar’s contract status, Drew McIntyre stepping away, Roman Reigns not coming back?

We are back with a new thrilling edition of WWE's latest rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. Over the past few months, the company has experienced numerous ups and downs.

The Stamford-based promotion is presently heading toward the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium live event. In the meantime, multiple rumors and reports have circulated concerning some of the megastars of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

This article will cover all the recent significant rumors and form opinions on the same by speculating whether they are true or not.

#5. Hopefully true: Brock Lesnar is still with WWE

Brock Lesnar has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since SummerSlam 2023. In his last match, the Beast Incarnate suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes on the PLE. So it's been almost two years, and there is no sign of Brock coming back to the promotion.

Amid this, reports circulated that the Suplex City Owner is still with WWE. Recently, a fan asked Dave Meltzer on Twitter/X whether Brock is still under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment or not. The veteran journalist replied that he believes Lesnar is still part of WWE.

We hope that the rumor is true, as the former World Champion is one of the megastars. The fans of Brock at least deserve one final run from the legendary star in the creative regime of Triple H.

#4. Hopefully not true: Drew McIntyre gone from WWE for the foreseeable future

Drew McIntyre suffered the loss at Saturday Night's Main Event when Damian Priest defeated him in a Steel Cage match. The ending of the bout was brutal as the Archer of Infamy put a steel chair on the head of the Scottish Warrior.

According to the reports by PWInsider, Drew McIntyre will be gone from the company for the foreseeable future. The rationale behind this is that Drew has been dealing with multiple injuries. Hence, he will not be back on WWE TV anytime soon. Even a few weeks back, the Scotsman confirmed that he is dealing with injuries.

We hope that the rumor is not true, as McIntyre has been a crucial part of WWE's television storyline. The former Royal Rumble winner has impressed the fans with his heel turn and has gained their affection. This is why his long-term absence from TV could affect the interest of fans.

#3. Hopefully not true: Roman Reigns not coming back soon

Roman Reigns was taken out by Seth Rollins' faction on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Since then, the Original Tribal Chief has been written off television. Already, CM Punk, who was taken out at the same time, has returned to the TV and is presently engaged in a feud with the Visionary.

According to the new update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the OTC would be out of action for some time. According to the source, WWE may be saving the return for later and has no plans to have him back on TV sooner.

We hope that the rumor isn't true, as Roman Reigns has been the biggest draw in the modern era of the company. His long absence from the storyline will create a void among fans, as no one can match the aura level that Roman holds.

#2. Hopefully not true: Asuka's return to WWE is not imminent

Asuka's last contest in the WWE ring was at Backlash 2024. Since then, the Empress of Tomorrow has been absent from the promotion. Recently, Kairi Sane made her return to the red brand, sparking curiosity among fans about Asuka's comeback.

Meanwhile, as per the report from Fightful Select, the former Women's Champion's return is not imminent. Additionally, there wasn't any serious consideration for her making an appearance at WrestleMania this year.

It shows that the company has few creative plans for Asuka, which eventually delays her WWE comeback. We hope the rumor isn't true, as the 43-year-old female star has been absent from the company for some time. Her imminent return is necessary to create more impact on the women's division under the Triple H regime.

#1. Hopefully true: A major match is under discussion in the company

The promotion held an all-women's PLE in 2018, titled Evolution. Already, there are rumors encircling the next edition of this PLE this year. As per the reports from PWN's Cory Hays, WWE officials have discussed a massive match between Bayley and Becky Lynch for the forthcoming Evolution.

This match will be in continuation of the WrestleMania 41 storyline, as Lynch took out the Hugger backstage to replace her in the Women's Tag Team Championship match. The reason why we hope this rumor is true is that a showdown between these two veterans would be perfect for the second edition of the Evolution show.

Further, this match is purely sensible after The Man revealed herself as the mystery attacker of Bayley at WrestleMania.

