  Drew McIntyre gone from WWE for the foreseeable future after Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

Drew McIntyre gone from WWE for the foreseeable future after Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 25, 2025 03:11 GMT
The star is gone (Credit: WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre is out of WWE for the foreseeable future. According to a report, it may be a long time before fans see him again.

The WWE star was hit with the Con-Chair-To in a tribute to Damian Priest's former faction member and current AEW star, Edge. It was a move that ended the match, as after he hit it, McIntyre didn't move for the longest time. The referee had to call doctors to the ring to ensure things did not deteriorate further.

Damian Priest was able to casually walk out the door of the steel cage, much to Jesse Ventura's chagrin and protests. However, the star had won and walked away from his opponent, finally putting him down. This feud seems to be over now, and this is also because Drew McIntyre is done with WWE for the moment.

According to a report by PWInsider, following his loss at Saturday Night's Main Event, Drew McIntyre will be gone from WWE for the foreseeable future as he is dealing with multiple injuries. He will not be back on WWE TV anytime soon.

At this point, it is uncertain whether this is to give him rest for an actual injury and allow recovery, give him a chance to work on other projects, or just some time off.

Edited by Angana Roy
