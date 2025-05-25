Jesse Ventura goes off on wild rant during SNME; WWE Hall of Famer visibly upset at major decision

Jesse Ventura seemed visibly upset when Damian Priest won the Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX by walking out of the door. While on commentary, the WWE Hall of Famer went on a wild rant when Damian Priest won the match.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre faced each other in a Steel Cage match at the show to settle the score with each other. Before this, they had faced each other at WrestleMania 41 in a Street Fight where McIntyre got the better of the Archery of Infamy.

After a conchairto to Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest won the match after he walked out of the Steel Cage door. According to the match rules, one has to somehow exit the cage to win it, and Priest did just that. However, the ending did not make sense to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Following the finish of this match, the Saturday Night's Main Event commentator said this:

"WAIT A MINUTE! How do you win it going out the door... What kind of BS is that? People war when you can walk out the door?"

Many fans found this rant from Jesse Ventura hilarious. AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) also got his name dropped on commentary during the match.

