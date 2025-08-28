2 WWE stars John Cena buried and 2 he put over in his retirement tour

John Cena’s Retirement Tour continues to make headlines each week, and The Franchise Player now has just 10 dates left before he ends his legendary run as The Greatest of All Time. The 17-time WWE World Champion has faced some of his top rivals during the Retirement Tour, and is expected to have more incredible matches in the last few dates of his career.

Ad

Cena is known to be a star who has helped others elevate their status in the company, regardless of how the outcome would affect his character and his career. The same has been the case during his tour as well, with Cena helping others make a name for themselves. However, this time around, he has buried a few stars as well.

Let’s check out a few names he has put over and a few he has buried over the past few months of his Retirement Tour.

Ad

Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

#4. Put Over: Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare has been at the top of the company since his return at WrestleMania 39, and fans were amazed that someone could elevate his status even higher when he was already at the pinnacle of the industry.

While Cena defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, his heel turn on The American Nightmare helped Rhodes become a more intriguing babyface. Further, the latter’s victory against Cena to retain his title at SummerSlam ended up becoming one of the biggest wins of his career.

Ad

#3. Buried: CM Punk

The Voice of the Voiceless has seen the fans chanting his name incessantly ever since his return to the company. A couple of months ago, Punk made his entry in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture when he challenged John Cena for the gold.

While Punk walked away with a loss, which seemingly affected his character, this wasn’t the only way Cena buried him. During the build-up to the feud, Cena delivered his own Pipebomb 2.0 promo, which caught the attention of the WWE Universe and ended up burying Punk.

Ad

#2. Put Over: Jey Uso

Jey Uso’s career trajectory has featured a sharp spike since the beginning of the year, and major credit for the same goes to John Cena. The latter was on his Retirement Tour, competing in his final Royal Rumble match, but still didn’t want to win the match this year.

Rather, he also rooted for Jey Uso, which led to the company making the major decision backstage, which ended up changing the landscape of Main Event Jey’s career. Cena's Royal Rumble loss ended up giving a massive boost to Jey and his career, and is a perfect example of how Cena has put over stars over the years.

Ad

#1. Buried: John Cena’s biggest fan - R-Truth

R-Truth suddenly became a major name again in the entire industry all of a sudden this year, following his match against John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The legend faced Cena before he was surprisingly released, and ended up getting buried after yet another loss against Cena.

Ad

Further, after his return following his release, Truth tried to attack Cena multiple times, but the company failed to capitalize on Truth’s new character, which led to Cena burying him on SmackDown.

While John Cena didn’t want to bury any of these stars, with his retirement date getting close, he must end his legendary career in the best way possible, which is the reason some stars are in the unenviable position of getting buried.

Time will now tell what the company has planned next for Cena in the last leg of his Retirement Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!