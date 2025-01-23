2 WWE stars to kick Karrion Kross out of Final Testament; replace him with former leader? Exploring the potential

The storyline of The Final Testament on WWE RAW Netflix has taken an interesting turn with the seeming inclusion of Seth Rollins in their path. During a backstage segment between Sami Zayn and The Visionary on this week's RAW, fans spotted Karrion Kross standing in the background.

Adding fuel to the assumption, Kross also took to his official Instagram account, posting a picture from the same RAW moment with a caption implying Seth Rollins’ potential heel turn. Following these developments, there is speculation that Akam and Rezar of The Final Testament might oust their current leader, Karrion Kross, and replace him with Seth Rollins.

For those unfamiliar, Rollins had a previous villainous run in WWE alongside the Authors of Pain back in 2019. During that time, Seth initially posed as a babyface before being revealed as the mystery leader of the faction. Now, with AOP as part of The Final Testament and Kross seemingly teasing Seth’s heel turn, it’s possible that Akam and Rezar might deceive Kross and acknowledge Rollins as their new leader.

This scenario mirrors what happened with The Judgment Day when Finn Bálor turned heel and replaced Edge as the faction’s leader. AOP could see The Visionary as a more fitting leader for their faction than Kross. Consequently, they might ultimately decide to oust the 39-year-old star in favor of Seth Rollins on WWE RAW on Netflix.

While this scenario is purely speculative, it will be intriguing to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks. Also, it will be interesting to see if Karrion Kross’ actions finally trigger Seth Rollins’ heel turn.

Karrion Kross is also seemingly hinting at the future of OG Bloodline member in WWE

Besides Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross has also been seen interacting with OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn. The latter is set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match and has already declared his intention to win.

The interaction between the two began on last week's show when The Final Testament leader stopped the OG Bloodline member as he was about to meet Adam Pearce. This confrontation led to a match between the Honorary Uce and Miz.

On this week’s RAW, Karrion Kross also cut a promo targeting Sami Zayn. Additionally, the Doomsday star took to his official Instagram account to hint at the OG Bloodline member’s future. Kross posted a series of photos of stars he has confronted in the past, all of whom experienced a downfall in their WWE careers, dubbing it "The Kross Effect."

The post included names like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and others. In the final slide, Kross shared a photo of his interaction with Sami Zayn, subtly hinting that 'The Kross Effect' may soon affect the OG Bloodline member as well.

This appears to confirm that Sami Zayn’s storyline downfall in WWE may be imminent.

