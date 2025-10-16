  • home icon
  2 WWE stars rumored to be secretly dating and 4 who are not

2 WWE stars rumored to be secretly dating and 4 who are not

By Love Verma
Published Oct 16, 2025 04:38 GMT
Nikki Bella is a current WWE star. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Besides working as professional stars on television, WWE stars often keep their private lives secret. There are many real-life situations where stars dated each other and even ended up getting married.

In this article, we will look at two WWE stars rumored to be secretly dating, and four stars who are not.

#6. #5. Not dating: Jey Uso and Jaida Parker

Jey Uso and Jaida Parker were rumored to be dating after being seen together. In blurry footage, they appeared together, but neither star has officially confirmed it yet.

For those who might not know, Parker is signed with NXT and is currently working there. She also became a breakout single star two years ago. Meanwhile, as the rumors reached new heights, The YEET Master seemingly reacted to it, calling the situation 'funny.'

Also, Jey has been married to Takecia Travis since 2014. So, the reaction seems to confirm that they are not dating, despite the speculation by fans.

#4. #3. Dating: Damian Priest and Lola Vice

Damian Priest and Lola Vice were rumored to be secretly dating. Lola is currently part of the black and silver brand, while The Archer of Infamy belongs to SmackDown. After rumors started circulating online, Lola once called herself the 'luckiest girl' after posting some photos with Priest.

This confirms that both stars are dating in real life. Even on September 27, she also wished the former Judgment Day member a happy birthday on X/Twitter, sharing an image of them.

All of this is enough to say that these two WWE stars are dating in real life.

#2. #1. Not Dating: WWE star BJ Ray and Nikki Bella

Another name on the list is LFG star BJ Ray and WWE star Nikki Bella. In the past, The Fearless One dated John Cena and was divorced from Artem Chigvintsev last year. Back in June, BJ Ray claimed the legendary star was in her DMs, sparking speculation that he was dating Nikki Bella.

When fans started a conversation about this topic, Nikki Bella finally addressed the rumors and confirmed they were not true. This happened when the star took to her official Instagram account and posted a comment saying, 'Definitely not true. lol.'

This debunks rumors about their dating status and confirms that they have no romantic connection.

Edited by Neda Ali
