Female WWE star confirms dating rumors with Damian Priest

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:44 GMT
Damian Priest (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Damian Priest (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is a private man, but he often finds himself in the spotlight. The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind of emotions for him, as fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes for The Archer of Infamy.

The WWE NXT standout, Lola Vice, also sent a heartwarming message to Damian Priest, in which she seemed to have confirmed their dating rumors.

The duo has yet to take their relationship public, but has not shied away from posting pictures of themselves on social media.

A few months ago, the two went viral when Vice was spotted k***ing Priest at Bad Bunny's concert on her 27th birthday.

Last night, Lola Vice took to her Instagram story to share cozy pictures with Damian Priest, captioning it, "Happy Birthday Baby." In another story, she called herself the "luckiest girl in the world."

The way she captioned her IG story raised eyebrows and suggested that the two have been dating for a while.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the 🌎"

You can check out Lola Vice's Instagram story below:

What's next for Damian Priest in WWE?

Damian Priest is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Aleister Black on SmackDown. The two men have had a series of matches over the last few months.

The Archer of Infamy lost to the former NXT Champion during the September 5, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown. He has since been looking to exact revenge, but has had no luck so far.

The Dutchman has continued to play mind games with Priest and seems to be one step ahead of his opponent.

Last night on SmackDown, Damian Priest was once again ambushed by Aleister Black backstage. The babyface ended up taking Black Mass.

With Crown Jewel fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if Triple H will allow them to settle things in Australia once and for all.

