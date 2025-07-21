  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Damian Priest
  Female WWE star seen k*ssing Damian Priest; fans convinced they're dating

Female WWE star seen k*ssing Damian Priest; fans convinced they're dating

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:38 GMT
Damian Priest is a SmackDown star (Image credits: wwe.com and star's Instagram handle)
Damian Priest is a SmackDown star (Image credits: wwe.com and star's Instagram handle)

Damian Priest and his fellow WWE star have become a hot topic of discussion among fans lately due to ongoing dating rumors. It seems like the duo has made things official after the NXT standout was seen k*ssing The Archer of Infamy at La Placita de Santurce in Puerto Rico.

Damian Priest and Lola Vice have been spotted hanging out together at various non-WWE events. The two were most recently seen attending Bad Bunny's concert, where they celebrated Vice's 27th birthday.

The former Judgment Day member uploaded a video alongside Vice on his Instagram handle, with a caption that read, "Concert for the birthday girl." Some people in attendance even posted clips of Bad Bunny introducing the duo before the show.

Earlier today, a video of Priest and Vice holding two giant snakes around their necks surfaced online. But what caught most people's attention was that Vice k*ssed Priest on his cheek.

You can check out the viral clip here.

Although the SmackDown Superstar has seemingly been evasive about his relationship status, fans are convinced he is dating Vice.

You can check out some of the comments posted on X (formerly Twitter) below.

What's next for Damian Priest ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Damian Priest has had a target on his back since he came out in support of R-Truth in his quarrel with Aleister Black. He tried to come in between the two, but paid the price as Black laid waste to him backstage.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Archer of Infamy faced the wrath of Aleister Black once again during his match with Carmelo Hayes. The Dutchman also appeared to have embraced the dark side in the process. Damian Priest would want to exact revenge, and there's only one way to do it.

With SummerSlam right around the corner, the two could lock horns in a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

