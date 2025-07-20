Damian Priest takes female WWE star to a concert amid dating rumors

Damian Priest had a tough outing on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, as Aleister Black once again attacked him, this time during his singles match against Carmelo Hayes. Black knocked out Priest after delivering a Black Mass.Despite having a rough day at the office, Damian Priest took WWE Superstar Lola Vice to a Bad Bunny concert. The two have been in headlines lately, as many assume they are dating in real life. It was a special day for the WWE NXT Superstar as she celebrated her 27th birthday on July 19. Lola Vice’s fans and friends sent her heartwarming wishes on her special day. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old was seen celebrating her birthday with The Archer of Infamy. The former World Heavyweight Champion shared a video of himself at a concert with Vice on his Instagram Story.&quot;Bad Bunny concert for the birthday girl [Vice],&quot; Priest captioned the video.Recently, the host of Fox 5's Good Day New York indirectly asked Priest about his relationship with Lola Vice amid rumors about the duo. The former Judgment Day member responded by saying, “No comments.”WWE veteran calls Damian Priest's feud against Aleister Black &quot;insulting&quot;On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo went off on Priest and Black's feud and called it “insulting”. The veteran added that there was no storyline about why The Archer of Infamy and the former NXT Champion were butting heads.&quot;Aleister Black gets involved as a DQ here. Here's my question: What is the angle between Aleister Black and Damien Priest? And then the announcers say they're hunting each other down. Okay, bro, why are they hunting each other down? This is what I'm talking about, Mac [Davis]. Guys like you, me, we're watching this show, and it's so freaking insulting. Why are these guys mad at each other? Why are they tracking each other down, hunting each other down? Did I miss something? Every single match, every single thing is this way. What's the angle, guys? What is the hook? What is the story? Why do I care?&quot; Russo said. [From 21:05 onwards]It will be interesting to see how Damian Priest’s rivalry with Aleister Black unfolds in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2025.