2 WWE Superstars Goldberg refused to wrestle and 2 times he refused to lose 

Goldberg's WWE contract has now officially expired, which means that the former world champion may not be returning to the company anytime soon, if at all.

That being said, Goldberg has made enough waves in the business to ensure that there will always be a feud for him to walk back into.

Over the years, Goldberg has not only refused to wrestle several superstars, but also refused to lose the matches that he was booked in. Let's take a look at two times the former Universal Champion refused to wrestle, and two times he refused to lose.

#4. Goldberg refused to lose to Scott Steiner

Goldberg has been around the business for several decades and has stepped into the ring with some of the company's best-known legends. Whilst working in WCW, Goldberg reportedly refused to put over Scott Steiner. Apparently, he even went as far as telling Vince Russo that if the two men fought for real then he would be the one to come out on top.

Sources including Vince Russo himself have revealed that this was the case, but Steiner did ultimately defeat Goldberg in his career, as he was able to pick up a win at Fall Brawl 2000, in a No-Disqualification match.

#3. Goldberg refused to wrestle Gillberg

Goldberg's power in the WWE locker room has grown throughout his career to the point where he is now able to refuse certain matches. One of the men that the former Universal Champion refused to face off against was his own parody Gillberg.

During his appearance on Rene Dupree's Cafe De Rene podcast, it was revealed that Gillberg had requested a match several times but it had been denied.

"I tell you one thing: Goldberg fears Gillberg. I’ve asked him many times to his face, ‘Let’s have this match?’ and he won’t do it. It’s the only thing I can figure, he’s scared of me. He knows I’ll bust him up, man. Look out!" (via bodyslam.net.)

#2. Goldberg refused to lose to Former WWE Universal Champion The Fiend

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Goldberg opens up about facing The Fiend Bray Wyatt Goldberg opens up about facing The Fiend Bray Wyatt https://t.co/x7LuaHBzfK

One of the biggest controversies in recent WWE history came when Goldberg defeated The Fiend at Super ShowDown back in 2020. This was supposed to set up a match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening.

Instead, Goldberg lost the championship to Braun Strowman, but WWE fans refused to forgive him for ending The Fiend's impressive streak. Despite the rumors, Goldberg has spoken out and claimed that he didn't change the result of the match.

“I’ve never said ‘no’ to putting anybody over. Maybe back at WCW I didn’t agree with putting Jericho over or something like that … but not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell.” via 411mania.com

#1. Goldberg refused to wrestle current WWE Superstar Matt Riddle

Gary ✊🏿FBA @G_Nation23 Live look at Goldberg and Matt Riddle backstage on Raw tonight @Eperez49 Live look at Goldberg and Matt Riddle backstage on Raw tonight @Eperez49 https://t.co/YkhREEt5le

Matt Riddle made a lot of enemies when he was first promoted to the main roster, including Goldberg. The former RAW Tag Team Champion called the veteran out several times on social media. The WCW legend refused to acknowledge Riddle until he made it clear that he wasn't interested in a match.

"Matt who?," Goldberg said. "I don't even know who that is. I don't answer questions about people who haven't made it yet. Riddle has a long way to go," via Sportskeeda.

Do you remember any other time Goldberg refused to wrestle? Have your say in the comments section below!

