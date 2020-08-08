2 WWE Superstars who walked out before a show and 3 who never turned up

In the same way that athletes work together on a sports team, WWE Superstars rely on each other to entertain audiences all around the world.

Roman Reigns, for example, is arguably the top Superstar in modern-day WWE, but his list of accomplishments would not look as impressive if the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker and John Cena did not agree to lose to him in high-profile matches.

On rare occasions, Superstars have no-showed events due to their frustration at the way that WWE’s higher-ups have wanted to book them, with some performers outright refusing to face a certain opponent.

Similarly, for a variety of reasons, some Superstars have even left the arena on the day of a show after disagreeing with a decision that has been made about their future plans.

In this article, let’s take a look at two WWE Superstars who walked out before a show, as well as three who never turned up.

#5 Neville never turned up to a WWE show

In October 2017, it was widely reported that Neville walked out on WWE before he was scheduled to face Enzo Amore in a Cruiserweight Championship match in the main event of RAW.

Neville, now known as PAC in AEW, has remained quiet on his time in WWE since leaving the company. Amore, in contrast, has told plenty of WWE stories since his departure, including his take on what happened on the night that Neville was believed to have walked out.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho in 2019, Amore clarified that, contrary to reports, the Brit did not actually walk out on the day of the show. Instead, he simply decided not to turn up.

“When he wasn't going to the main roster, he just didn't show up to RAW. And I was the only one talking to him that day, so I knew he wasn't there and I get the script handed to me. Enzo and Neville in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Neville's not even there.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Kalisto stepped in and ended up winning the Cruiserweight Championship from Amore, while Neville never returned to WWE and officially left the company in August 2018.