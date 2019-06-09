2 WWE superstars who can join Roman Reigns to counter Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns is finding it difficult to tackle McIntyre and McMahon alone

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns at WWE Super Showdown last Friday. The Best In The World required some help from his ally, the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre, to defeat the Big Dog, becoming the first man to defeat Roman Reigns on a pay-per-view in 12 months.

The feud between McMahon and Reigns is far from over. WWE has already announced a match between the former Universal Champion and The Chosen One for their next event Stomping Grounds where we can expect the Scot to hand Reigns his second consecutive major defeat.

However, Reigns can turn the tables by finding an ally for himself to counter the heel duo. We have already seen The Usos in that role. Here are the 2 other options for Reigns, who can join forces with him in the coming weeks -

#2 Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have often teamed up at WWE Live Events

Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in a meaningless bout at WWE Super Showdown. The Monster Among Men is directionless on RAW because the Creative team could not book him in the way he should have been. Strowman was once the most over superstar of the company, but has never been the same after his loss to The Beast Brock Lesnar.

Strowman has been out of the Universal Championship picture for some time, so we can expect him to shift his focus to some more significant non-title feuds. The fan favorite has often teamed up with Roman Reigns at live events. He also showed his utmost support to Reigns when the latter was undergoing the most difficult phase of his life.

Hence, WWE should bring this real-life friendship on the screen to develop the Reigns vs. McMahon feud even further. Team Roman and Braun could emerge as one of the most dominant tag teams of the blue brand. It is even conceivable for them to embark on a tag team title hunt, which they will be favorites to win due to their star power and ability.

