2 WWE Superstars who could hold both WWE and Universal Championships in the future

In the world of sports and entertainment, climbing to the top of the ladder involves being crowned as world champion. Superstars such as John Cena and Triple H have a combined 30 world championship reigns between them. Since the turn of the 21st century, WWE has evolved variations of its set of belts.

Nothing has been more prestigious than being the ultimate champion. In the current era, SmackDown Live brand has Kofi Kingston as the WWE Champion while Seth Rollins holds the Raw fort as Universal Champion. During WrestleMania 35, we saw a triple threat main event featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. On the line were the two topmost prestigious belts in the women’s division. Lynch shocked all by clinching both the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships.

Rollins and Kingston had a faceoff and planned a winner takes all match on the premise of Lynch’s situation. That match did not reach its fruition but it does not rule out the possibility of that happening in the near future. There are a few current wrestlers who have the clout to be called the champion of champions, but these two Superstars have the caliber to hold both the belts in the near future.

The Beastslayer is the current Universal Champion having upset Brock Lesnar for a rare win at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Seth Rollins is no stranger to having two belts. He held both the WWE Championship and the United States Championship at the same time.

He had a strong push when he was aligned to The Authority and also stole the show in 2015 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Lesnar and Roman Reigns to close out WrestleMania 31. He definitely has the pedigree to have both belts on his shoulder. Rollins is all the more effective when it comes to his persona. He has managed to pull off an impressive run as a heel and as a babyface so he will leave a mark regardless.

