2 WWE Superstars who should challenge Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020 and 2 who shouldn't

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

With TLC done and dusted, the year is coming to an end, leading to the next pay-per-view, Royal Rumble. The Rumble is where the road to WrestleMania officially begins. Royal Rumble is one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year in its own right, so the big titles should certainly be on the line, especially the WWE Championship, which wasn't defended at TLC. It will be interesting to see who issues a challenger to the reigning WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate became the WWE Champion on the season premiere of SmackDown on Fox, beating Kofi Kingston in a few seconds. Since winning the belt, Lesnar defended it twice, once at Crown Jewel and soon after at Survivor Series. RAW has a big roster with a number of talented Superstars who could be in line to face Lesnar at Royal Rumble. However, WWE may want to avoid having some Superstars challenging Brock Lesnar, just yet, as a loss could halt their momentum.

Let's talk about two Superstars who should challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and two who shouldn't.

#2 Should: Ricochet

Ricochet

Arguably one of the most deserving names of the RAW roster, Ricochet should be a front runner for the WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble. WWE's Resident Superhero has been on a roll since making his main roster debut earlier this year, and it might be the right time for him to chase the most coveted prize of the Red Brand.

Even though Ricochet has been part of the main roster for just ten months, he has achieved a lot of success in a short period. He's a one-time US Champion, and had notable feuds with both Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. The high-flyer has won more often than he has lost this year, proving WWE has big plans for him.

Ricochet and Brock Lesnar have never faced each other, and so this would be a fresh feud for the fans. Brock is known to deliver stupendous matches against smaller opponents, and it shouldn't be different against Ricochet, deeming in-ring dexterity of the latter.

