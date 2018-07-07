20 best photos from WWE television this week - July 6, 2018

We might need Dr Shelby on SmackDown Live too...

Another week of WWE television has come and gone with WWE Extreme Rules just a week from Sunday. Both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live visited the midwest this week, with the blue brand actually competing just an hour away from me in Omaha, Nebraska.

The entire card for Extreme Rules is almost finalized as by the end of this week, nine matches were on the card. Every title (except for the WWE Universal Championship) will be defended on the show as well.

While Monday Night Raw wasn't anything to write home about this week, SmackDown Live and NXT had tremendous episodes and matches. The best match of the week probably was EC3 v. Johnny Gargano in the main event of NXT.

Outside of the ring, one of the best moments had to be the end of Monday Night Raw this week when Braun Strowman duct taped a port-a-potty shut with Kevin Owens in it. The entire feud between those two has been highly entertaining.

One thing I noticed in my top 20 photos from WWE television this week, there is a lot of high-flying. Some of it characteristic of the wrestler, and for some, it is out of the norm, but still made for some great photography.

Let's get started with the best photos this week with one of the most charismatic and promising wrestlers on the NXT roster today.

#20 The colourful entrance of the Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream makes his entrance at Full Sail...

Velveteen Dream has the entire package. A great persona and aura to go with great skills inside of the ring. It is hard to imagine that this guy is only 22 years old.

John Cena called him the future of the WWE, and he isn't lying. This week on NXT Velveteen Dream had a great match with NXT newcomer Chris Dijak and Dream got back to his winning ways with a nice DDT to finish it.

#19 Seth Rollins lands a splash as the WWE Universe watches in awe

Seth Rollins flying high...

Two-thirds of The Shield reunited for a tag match on Monday Night Raw this week as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns took on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. This photograph captures not only a great splash by Rollins but some great reactions from the WWE Universe too.